Paige Spiranac calls Claire Hogle a 'beautiful golf fairy' after her bunker content, while Bigfoot sighting emails flood the inbox from readers.

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Dana White: You’re truly lucky if you know who you are and what you want to doGen Jack Keane: I lived a life among heroes in the militaryCold War espionage has been replaced by international corporate espionage, former CIA senior field officer saysClaire Hogle Could Be The Next Paige Spiranac " were being written about the now 27-year-old golf influencer. It turns out Paige Spiranac is the next Paige Spiranac.

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She's still dominating the golf influencer game.the former Cal State San Marcos golfer brought to the table. More than four years after giving the golf influencer world a jolt, Claire is still at it. She still calls herself a"huge golf gal" and she's still following the playbook written by the top golf influencer on the planet. This bunker never stood a chance.

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It's not about where the ball ends up, it's about the journey. Some journeys involve swinging your way out of the sand and turning it into content. It's working for Claire. She shows up, she puts in the work, and she's earned the respect of her fellow influencers.

That includes the very top. Claire Hogle swings over the ball on the 10th tee box during the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club on May 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. I had the multiview going for most of the day yesterday, but I was multitasking for much of it. Yesterday was a big day in the Joseph household.

It was the day every year I get to drag out all of my wife's Christmas decorations. Thankfully, we're extending this madness into another weekend because she decided we needed new trees. So while most of the decorations are up, not the outdoor ones quite yet, we still have the joy of putting up two trees to look forward to.

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Anyway, I did see Matthew McConaughey and Arch Manning lead Texas to victory in Death Valley and hand Lane Kiffin and company loss number four, which isn't going to cut it in the SEC. I caught some of Michigan getting steamrolled by No. 16 Oregon, which you really hate to see. I mean, couldn’t both teams lose? And, of course, I saw Penn State put another one in the win column with a 42-14 thrashing of Minnesota.

There were a few other games that I caught parts of, but the day was dominated by the operation"get out my wife's Christmas decorations.

" That leads me to ask my annual question, do you decorate for Christmas before or after Thanksgiving? It's happening. It sounds awful, but I have yet to see a video of someone saying it's as gross as it sounds. I think I'm going to have to let this trend get me.

I'm going to move mustard on Christmas tree cakes to the top of my odd food combinations list. Assuming the trend hasn’t taken off here, and I'm able to find the snack cakes, I'll give this a try and report back. I don't know who would try this in the first place to see if it was good, but here we are. There's a chance it's an attempt to move product.

I'll at least be able to answer whether it tastes good or not. It’s been a while and I wanted to send some content, even though you’ve been quite giddy after Ohio State’s recent, unfortunate losses. I live outside Johnson City proper where there are two schools in the county outside of the city schools. The high schools are Daniel Boone and David Crockett.

The annual rivalry game is called the Musket Bowl. People from outside this region find that funny, but I tell you that because Bigfoot is also popular in this region. I’ll admit to watching a Bigfoot documentary or two when bored in the winter. This fall the YouTube algorithm finally put it together and recommended that I watch a documentary about the time Daniel Boone killed a Bigfoot that was attacking his son.

I watched the short video and thought you might like this topic. I have taken my family camping from Mt. Mitchell and Mt. Pisgah to Cosby and Townsend and haven’t seen or heard anything besides deer, bears and coyotes.

I have gotten some cool shirts and socks involving Sasquatch, though. I also wanted to include some meat. I’m one of the"sickos" who grill all year. This is a sampling of the fall activities.

I did some New York strips in cast iron with compound butter that the wife loved. I did some festive BBQ meatballs with flags that my son 3D printed. And finally, made some chicken wings under the lights that my daughter crushed. SeanJo Thanks for reaching out, for sending your meat, and for the documentary suggestion.

If it's Bigfoot, I almost have to check it out.fan against you. I'm not that kind of a guy. I will dance on their grave when they lose though. Bill, you have a way with meat.

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Thanks for sending this my way and this goes for all those who fire up the grill all year long, keep the meat coming. Hope you all had a lot of fun at Disney a couple of weeks ago! We haven’t been in almost 12 years, despite being Floridians, and that’s what we do, vacation in other parts of Florida. Anyway, no grilling, we had a plane crash two weeks ago followed by over a foot of rain!

Our roads are still under water. As always, thanks for reaching out. We did enjoy our trip. The little one will ride anything he's big enough for and he had a great time.

I wrote about a Bigfoot sighting in New Jersey last week and opened up the inbox for thoughts and stories. I may have bitten off more than I can chew. I think to many people are smoking weed, it’s total bullshit. I was a state ranger patrolling penn state forest and bass river state forest for many years and not once did I see big foot.

Bears yes. What animal that is found where this incident occurred walks like a human? A gorilla? None in NJ.

Some kind of monkey ? None in NJ? These people should volunteer to take a polygraph test. Sean, according to the authoritative ancient Vedic wisdom, which has been cherished in India for thousanes of years. there are 400,000 types humans.

This 400,000 includes planet earth and other planets as well. This bigfoot could be another of 400,000 types of humans that are existing in the universe right. For more information write me.there are many, many big foot sightings. Sasquatch is real.

He and his mate are very real. Who’s to say they don’t exist? G-D hasn’t been sighted recently yet billions of people believe G-D exists, and thus, by mortal intelligence why can’t Big Foot also exist.

Santa Claus? Not so much, although Arnold Schwartz does a great job portraying Santa. Everyone has to believe in something, and I believe I will have another ice cold Coca Cola. (Did Warren Buffett ask me to make this comment?

You be the judge. Dear Sean; I think so. I honestly believe there are things out there that we simply don’t know about or can explain. We as humans want to rationalize and come up with an explanation, but in this case; I believe this couple saw something that we all know as Bigfoot or all the other names of this cryptid.

I personally have never seen one nor do I ever want to, but I have seen things I simply cannot explaDoesn’t exist ; myself and past generations of hunters in my family/ friends/ loggers have been all over the deep Pacific Northwest forests and have seen Nothing …That's it for this week. There are plenty of Bigfoot emails for me to go through. Have a great Sunday. My Panthers have a huge divisional game today.

There's a lot of football today with another international game and a bonus college football game thanks to the FFA ground stop on Friday. The inbox is open. Remember, I want to see your meat. Send it in. I'll take anything and everything else as well at