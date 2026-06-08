Golf helps Corey cope with grief after best friend's death

Corey, a 31-year-old golfer, has found comfort in golf after the loss of his best friend Leah, 28, who died on June 22, 2025, after a three-year battle with soft-tissue cancer.

Golf has been a vital source of comfort for Corey , a 31-year-old who has been coping with grief after the loss of his best friend Leah , 28, who died on June 22, 2025, after a three-year battle with soft-tissue cancer.

Corey's win at a PGA Tour-sanctioned event marked his first in eight years and came just days after Leah's death was officially announced by her family. He revealed that Leah had undergone extensive treatment, including 32 cycles of chemotherapy and over 50 rounds of radiation, before her cancer returned and she was placed in hospice care.

Corey's passion for golf has helped him stay positive and focused, but he admitted to having 'horrible days' where he just doesn't want to play. He also shared a heartfelt message from Leah, wishing her love to each and every one of her family and friends. The golf community has come together to pay tribute to Leah, with many taking to social media to share their condolences and well wishes.

In a separate incident, a production assistant for CBS Sports, Bryce Adair, has died in a car crash while working the 2026 Memorial Championship. Adair was transported to hospital but sadly passed away. Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has spoken out following the sudden death of his younger brother Kyle Busch, thanking everyone for their well wishes and support.

He reflected on the emotional journey his family has been on, feeling helpless and devastated by his brother's pain and anger at having to go through it with him. He also shared a message of hope, encouraging people to get checked out if they feel something is wrong and to never be afraid to advocate for themselves





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Golf Cancer Grief Corey Leah PGA Tour CBS Sports Bryce Adair Kurt Busch

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