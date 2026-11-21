A homeowner faces severe noise and privacy issues from a nearby golf course that blocked a right of way. Experts advise on legal steps for private nuisance claims against the facility.

A homeowner residing adjacent to a local golf course is engaged in a protracted dispute regarding persistent antisocial behavior and unauthorized structural changes by the facility. The conflict centers on a newly extended tee situated directly behind the resident's property wall, which now towers over the boundary and emits loud screaming and profanity.

The Origin of the Dispute

The trouble began immediately when the golf course extended and raised a tee behind the resident's house. The structure is in very close proximity to the property boundary wall and is now higher than it. From day one, this physical alteration created issues of blood-curdling screaming and foul language that permeated the garden. Unfortunately for the resident, the people in charge of the golf course also blocked a right of way by erecting a 30ft fence without planning permission. The site eventually got retrospective planning through a local planning officer who was a golfer on the course.

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Failed Mediation Efforts

The situation was complicated by further landscaping decisions that worsened the privacy loss. The people in charge at the golf course had leylandii trees planted that now sun block and hang over the fence they erected. An agreement was reached with the local council to relocate the fence once the trees were grown. Staff at the golf course then arranged for a hole in the trees to be cut after the resident requested the removal of the fence to restore the right of way. The resident now understands there are no plans to move the fence or take it down despite previous promises.

Official Awareness of Issues

Despite the clear visibility of the problem, regulatory bodies have not intervened effectively. Someone at the top working at the golf course has admitted to a planning enforcement officer and their landlord that they know there is a noise issue from this tee. The resident cannot understand why the council's planning department has not enforced any restrictions. The planning officer flagged he was aware how noisy the tee was, obviously through first-hand experience as a member. Police have warned staff at the golf course before about the antisocial behavior, given the proximity of the fence to the property and the lack of soundproofing and drainage issues.

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Impact on Daily Life

The combination of the elevated tee and the blocking fence has created a hostile environment for the resident. It is a very intimidating situation when the resident has drunk men screaming profanities from a high vantage point into their garden. This specific account highlights a broader trend where residential areas are increasingly affected by commercial or semi-commercial sporting facilities. Research from TWM Solicitors in April said that 60 golf courses had closed in England and Wales in the past year. The number of golf courses in England and Wales has dropped to about 1,810 since 2020, based on Valuation Office data. The Valuation Office now forms part of HM Revenue & Customs.

Legal Recourse for Residents

Golf courses are attractive targets for housing developers as they sit on large plots of low-level land, often on the outskirts of towns. Most golf courses are now privately rather than council owned. Many golf courses are battling higher costs, amid a hike to employer National Insurance contributions and the National Living Wage, as well as surging energy bills. They are also vying to secure more annual paying members rather than more casual weekend-only golfers. Golf courses can also become unlikely hotbeds of controversy. Last year, St Albans City & District Council said it planned to spend £172,000 of taxpayers' money on redesigning and moving the ninth hole of a Hertfordshire golf course. According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the ninth hole at Batchwood Golf Course had already been redesigned twice within six years in a bid to stop stray golf balls from landing in nearby properties.

Solicitor Recommendations

From the resident's email, it is clear they are being forced to put up with noise and a loss of privacy and light due to the development of the golf course. There are separate planning matters to contend with too. The resident is advised to start by checking the deeds for the home, as these might contain details about restrictions on neighbors from causing a nuisance and rules about fence heights. Manjinder Atwal, director of housing and property litigation at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, stated that living next to a golf course does not mean homeowners have to put up with unreasonable noise or intimidation. In England and Wales, persistent and excessive noise could amount to a private nuisance if it substantially interferes with enjoyment of the home. Residents should make a formal written complaint to the golf club, asking it to enforce clear standards of behavior among members and visitors.