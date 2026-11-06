Golf Comedy Stick Season 2 Tops Apple TV Charts With Owen Wilson Comeback Story

Golf comedy Stick Season 2 claims top streaming spots on Apple TV and Amazon Channels following its November 4 premiere starring Owen Wilson and Marc Maron.

Golf comedy Stick Season 2 has immediately claimed the number one spot on streaming platforms following its release in early November 2026. Data recorded on November 5, 2026, confirms that the series topped Apple TV's Top 10 TV Shows list in the United States. The show also secured the number one ranking on Apple TV's Overall chart via Amazon Channels. This dominance proves the series popularity has grown significantly since its original debut season aired.

Golf Comedy Season 2 Streaming Success

Wilson also serves as an executive producer on the Apple TV series, which continues to find a massive audience. New installments of the show drop weekly on Wednesdays, leading up to the season finale on December 30. The second season consists of ten episodes, matching the total count of the first season. The premiere featured two episodes released on November 4, 2026, to kick off the new run.

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Stick Character Pryce Cahill Comeback Plot

The second season of Stick follows Pryce Cahill as he pursues an unlikely comeback in professional golf. The season's official logline reveals that Pryce does something nobody expects by betting on himself. He launches this intense comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major tournament. However, the road back proves far harder than he initially imagined during the planning stages.

Season 1 previously focused on Pryce mentoring a young golf phenom named Santi, who is played by Peter Dager. Timothy Olyphant's character Clark puts the idea of potential regret into Pryce's head. One actor described the dynamic as somewhat like an A Star Is Born story. Santi is now flourishing in his career, leaving Pryce with less to do in that mentorship role.

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Stick Cast Members Marc Maron and Timothy Olyphant

Marc Maron and Timothy Olyphant also star in the second season alongside Owen Wilson and Peter Dager. The core cast continues to drive the narrative of a former golfer questioning his legacy. The protagonist asks the fundamental question of whether he was as good as everybody said he was. He also wonders if he still has the skill required to compete at a high level today.

Apple TV is bringing back Stick, the golf comedy led by Owen Wilson, for this highly anticipated second season. The show has successfully maintained its momentum with a strong supporting cast and compelling plotlines. The weekly release schedule ensures that viewers have a consistent reason to tune in each week. This strategy has helped the series maintain its top chart position well into November 2026.

Stick Season 2 Release Dates and Episodes

The structured release of new episodes continues through the end of the year. Fans can follow the journey of Pryce Cahill as he attempts this historic sporting feat. The show blends humor with the serious stakes of professional athletic competition. Each episode adds to the tension of whether the oldest golfer can truly win a major title.