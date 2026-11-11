Goldsmith Reveals Abuse by Former Partner Russell Brand, Who Faces 10‑Year Sentence

Jemima Goldsmith details violence and coercion by ex‑partner Russell Brand, who was convicted of rape and assault. Brand's jail term set for more than ten years highlights abuse allegations and legal outcomes.

Jemima Goldsmith, a prominent British philanthropist, disclosed in a post on X that she suffered violence and coercive control from her former partner, comedian and broadcaster Russell Brand. Goldsmith said the abuse started in 2014, prompting her to call police to remove Brand from her home after a violent episode.

Brand Convicted of Sexual Crimes

Brand was found guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in a Swiss court. The judge sentenced him to a minimum of ten years imprisonment, a decision confirmed on Monday. The case stems from alleged incidents that took place over several years and involved multiple victims.

Also read Kate Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse Following 10.5 Year Sentence

Goldsmith's Public Account of Abuse

In her post dated Monday, Goldsmith described the abuse in detail, stating that Brand's behaviour displayed "violence, coercive control and abuse." She also referenced a harassment order she and Brand jointly obtained in September 2014 against massage therapist Szilvia Berki, though she clarified she would not defend Brand.

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Impact on Brand's Relationships and Public Image

Brand's relationships with high‑profile women have been subject to scrutiny. The former pop‑star Katy Perry, who married Brand in 2010, publicly announced their separation by text shortly before a scheduled performance. Brand's current wife, Laura Brand, has publicly expressed support for him despite the legal drama. The revelations have intensified discussion about the treatment of women in the celebrity industry and the legal repercussions of sexual misconduct.

Next Steps and Legal Proceedings

Brand's sentencing means he will begin serving his sentence in the following weeks. The Swiss authorities will enforce the 10‑year term, with potential for additional restrictions for any future offences. Goldsmith has stated she will continue to speak publicly about her experience and advocate for survivors of abuse.