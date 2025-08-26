Goldschmidt poised for another strong outing against Gore

New York Yankees and Washington Nationals are set to play tonight. The focus is on Paul Goldschmidt and his matchup with MacKenzie Gore. Goldschmidt historically excels against Gore, and Gore's weaknesses could lead to another strong performance for Goldschmidt.

Paul Goldschmidt is set to face MacKenzie Gore once again, and the statistics suggest this matchup favors the Arizona Diamondbacks star. Goldschmidt has historically performed exceptionally well against Gore . In their limited career encounters, Goldschmidt boasts a remarkable .429 slugging percentage, a .289 batting average, and a .353 wOBA across eight plate appearances. These impressive figures are further enhanced by his expected batting average of .

429 and an even more extraordinary expected slugging percentage of .521.Gore, on the other hand, presents vulnerabilities that Goldschmidt can exploit. He struggles with generating barrels and hard-hit balls, ranking in the bottom 30% of baseball in both categories. Moreover, Gore heavily relies on fastballs, a pitch Goldschmidt consistently excels at facing. This combination of Goldschmidt's extensive success against Gore and Gore's pitching weaknesses suggests a favorable outcome for the Diamondbacks slugger.Beyond Goldschmidt's individual performance, the overall contrast in team trajectories adds weight to this prediction. The Diamondbacks are surging, while the Nationals continue to struggle. This momentum shift, coupled with the pitching mismatch, bolsters the argument for Goldschmidt to exceed 1.5 bases in this encounter





