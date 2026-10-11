Goldman Sachs Upgrades Pluxee to Neutral as Brazil Regulation Reshapes Earnings Outlook

Goldman Sachs upgraded Pluxee shares following a 31% decline. The firm cites a fiscal 2027 EBITDA reset due to Brazil PAT reform and raises dividend forecasts.

Goldman Sachs has officially upgraded the stock rating of employee benefits provider Pluxee from Sell to Neutral. This strategic move follows a significant 31 percent decline in the company's share price since October 2024. The decision acknowledges that the most severe negative impacts of recent regulatory changes in Brazil are now reflected in the market valuation.

The primary catalyst for this rating adjustment is the implementation of the PAT reform in Brazil. This regulatory shift has forced Pluxee to equalize merchant terms across all its meal and food benefit programs. Goldman Sachs estimates that this change creates a pricing impact of approximately €110 million annually. Consequently, the company has revised its fiscal 2027 EBITDA guidance to at least €440 million. This figure represents a decline of up to 10 percent compared to the prior fiscal year.

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Pluxee guided fiscal 2027 EBITDA to at least €440 million, down up to 10 percent year-on-year. Management attributed the projected decline directly to the need for commercial parity in the Brazilian market. The updated financial outlook reflects a necessary reset of earnings expectations. Goldman Sachs reduced its earnings-per-share estimates by approximately 10 percent through the forecast period.

However, the bank raised its 12-month price target to €12.20 from a previous level of €11.60. This revision follows Pluxee's decision to lift its dividend payout ratio from at least 25 percent to 40 percent. The bank also raised its target earnings multiple from 7.25 times to 8.5 times. This combination of factors signals a nuanced view on the company's near-term trajectory.

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Pluxee shares rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday following the upgrade announcement. This positive reaction comes after a difficult period where the stock underperformed the STOXX 600 and FTSE World Europe index by 55 percentage points. The decline lagged behind broader market trends largely due to Brazil regulatory concerns and weaker-than-expected revenue growth.

As of November 6, Pluxee shares closed at €11.93. The new price target of €12.20 implies only 2.3 percent upside for investors. Goldman Sachs notes that the stock now trades at approximately 8 times expected 2027 earnings. This represents a significant de-rating over the past two years but aligns with current consensus forecasts.

Alongside the rating change, Goldman Sachs significantly increased its dividend-per-share estimates by about 45 percent on average for the fiscal 2027 to 2030 period. The increase in the payout ratio signals a notable shift in capital allocation strategy. Analysts view this as a potential indicator of management confidence in cash generation capabilities.

Alternatively, it may suggest limited high-return reinvestment opportunities during the current transition. The strategy appears designed to support the share price while the Brazil market stabilizes. Goldman Sachs clarifies that the upgrade is not a bullish call but a recognition that the sell case has largely played out.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs projects flat organic operating revenue growth in Continental Europe. The firm expects double-digit growth in the Rest of World segment. Group organic revenue growth is forecast at -3.7 percent for fiscal 2027, down from 0.7 percent in fiscal 2026.

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EBITDA is expected to fall about 10 percent next year before growing approximately 6 percent to 8 percent over fiscal 2028 to 2031. The recovery hinges on two key factors: stabilization in Brazil and clarity regarding France's meal voucher reforms. These elements remain critical for future performance assessments.

Until these uncertainties are resolved, the stock is likely to trade in a narrow range around the €12.20 target. Investors must monitor whether fiscal 2027 EBITDA lands at the bottom end of guidance or deteriorates further. Goldman Sachs forecasts €441 million, which is just 0.9 percent above Visible Alpha consensus.

The key issue for investors is whether the earnings guidance holds or if further deterioration occurs. Goldman's fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA forecasts are broadly in line with consensus rather than pointing to further downside. The upgrade reflects that the bad news is now in the price, not that Pluxee's fundamentals have improved.

Watch the Brazil PAT reform impact closely, as Goldman estimates a €110 million year-on-year pricing hit. Any update on whether this figure is final or could grow is the single most important near-term catalyst. Track France's meal voucher reforms, as clarity on regulatory changes there could either stabilize or further pressure Pluxee's Continental Europe outlook.

Monitor the dividend, as the 40 percent payout ratio supports the stock. If earnings decline further, the dividend could come under pressure or limit reinvestment. Compare performance against consensus, as the Neutral rating could be revisited if consensus starts to move lower. The path forward requires patience and careful observation of these regulatory developments.