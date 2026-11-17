Goldman Sachs raised its ETHA shares 352% in Q3 and boosted Fidelity Bitcoin ETF holdings more than 50-fold, while Wells Fargo increased its IBIT stake 103%.

Goldman Sachs increased its Ether ETF shares in Q3, bringing its reported holdings to $1.22 billion, while reshuffling its Bitcoin ETF positions. Banking giant Goldman Sachs reported $1.22 billion in Ether exchange-traded fund holdings at the end of September, up from $211.6 million three months earlier, as it increased positions across several funds throughout the third quarter.

The bank increased its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 352% to 29.96 million shares, worth $602.9 million,BlackRock’s ETHA was not the only Ether ETF in which Goldman Sachs increased its holdings during Q3. The bank also increased its holdings in Grayscale’s Ethereum Staking Mini ETF by 180% to 5.68 million shares, lifting the position’s reported value to $144.9 million from $30.5 million in Q2.

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Its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Staked Ethereum ETF rose 62% to 8.18 million shares, worth $281 million, up from $102.3 million in the previous quarter. Goldman also reported four additional Ether ETF positions worth a combined $195.4 million, led by $169.6 million in Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund . Including the new positions, Goldman’s reported Ether ETF holdings reached approximately $1.22 billion at the end of Q3, up from $211.6 million in Q2.

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Goldman reduced its IBIT holdings by about 792,000 shares to 16.44 million, although the position’s reported value increased 36% to $778.3 million as Meanwhile, its FBTC holdings surged more than 50-fold, from 105,840 shares to 5.48 million, bringing their reported value to $397.9 million from just $5.4 million. Camran Khosravi, research analyst at global asset manager Bitwise, told Cointelegraph that market makers such as Jane Street can shift between Bitcoin ETFs to meet client demand and hedge options positions without necessarily changing their overall Bitcoin exposure.

“13F filings can make routine market-making look like a big bet on one fund,” Khosravi said, noting that the disclosures omit short positions and other instruments that may offset reported holdings. While Goldman trimmed its IBIT shares, Wells Fargo more than doubled its holdings in the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. The bank’s Q3 filingits IBIT position rising 103% to 49.58 million shares, worth around $2.35 billion, while its ETHA holdings increased 125% to 22 million shares. Editorial Policy