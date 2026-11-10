Goldie Hawn Says Kurt Russell Still Makes Her Swoon After 43 Years Together

Goldie Hawn says Kurt Russell still looks handsome to her after more than 43 years together, sharing details of their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Goldie Hawn says she is still wildly attracted to her longtime partner Kurt Russell, more than 43 years into their romance. The 80-year-old Hollywood actress made the remarks on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, speaking about her four-decade relationship with the 75-year-old actor.

Hawn told host Jennifer Hudson and the live studio audience that Russell remains extremely good-looking to her. Her comments offered a rare, personal look at a partnership that has lasted far longer than many of Hollywood's high-profile pairings.

Also read Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell Tease Major “Twists” in Season 2 of ‘The Madison’

Goldie Hawn Calls Kurt Russell Still Handsome

Goldie Hawn told The Jennifer Hudson Show that Kurt Russell is still very handsome to her today. She said she looks at him often and tells him so, even though both of them have aged over the years.

Hawn described Russell as a beautiful man who makes her happy. She also praised his personality, saying she likes a man with a big personality who is really fun and laughs loudly.

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Hawn shared a playful story about a recent trip home from New York. She said Russell had his earphones on and was laughing his head off, and she recalled telling him to be quieter because he was disrupting other people.

Hawn Explains Why She Never Married Russell

Goldie Hawn has said she and Kurt Russell never married because they did not want to give up something they valued. In comments made to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, she said the couple felt that marriage would take something from both of them that they did not want to lose.

Hawn said the couple prefers to choose each other every day rather than rely on a legal commitment. She added that she does not like the idea of ownership and believes Russell feels the same way.

Hawn also said people should feel free to be who they are and think the way they do. She argued that anyone who wants a happy life should aim to be happy with themselves.

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Blended Family and Earlier Comments on Attraction

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell began dating while filming the movie Swing Shift in 1983, and they share a son, Wyatt Russell, who is 40. Russell also has a son, Boston Russell, who is 46, from his marriage to Season Hubley, while Hawn has two children from her marriage to Bill Hudson, Oliver Hudson, 50, and Kate Hudson, 47.

Hawn was married to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982 and was previously wed to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976. Her latest remarks come after she made a candid admission about Russell in January on The Dan Buettner Podcast.

On that podcast, Hawn said she is still very sexually attracted to Russell and called him her sexual object. She said a long-term sexual relationship is healthy and important, and she repeated that she finds him incredibly handsome to this day.

Hawn also promoted her children's book series The After-School Kindness Crew during a red carpet interview, where she described Russell as kind, funny, and romantic. Earlier, while speaking with People magazine, she said she values the freedom in their relationship, explaining that she does not feel penned in and that the two do not always agree but accept it.