Goldie Hawn Recalls Elvis Presley Meeting and Tribute to Dolly Parton

Goldie Hawn shares memories of Elvis Presley, including a Las Vegas suite stay during her Hilton residency, and honors Dolly Parton after her death at 80.

Goldie Hawn has shared a set of personal memories about Elvis Presley, describing an early meeting at NBC Studios decades ago and a later stay in his private suite during her residency at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas. Hawn recalled the encounters in conversation with Jennifer Hudson, and she described the King of Rock & Roll as a kind and precious person.

Hawn also reflected on her friendship with Dolly Parton, whom she honored in August after the country superstar died at the age of 80. The remarks give a rare first-person account of two entertainment icons from different eras of American music and television.

Also read Elvis rights holders and Eminem’s publisher sue Suno, testing the ELVIS Act

Goldie Hawn Recalls Early Encounter With Elvis Presley

Goldie Hawn says her first meeting with Elvis Presley took place at NBC Studios many decades ago, and she remembers the moment vividly. She recalled wearing a purple wool jumpsuit when she walked over to him and simply said hi.

Hawn said Presley reached over and took her hair, then remarked that she looked like a chicken that had just been hatched. She told Jennifer Hudson that she responded by thanking him, a reply that made Hudson's jaw drop during the conversation.

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Las Vegas Residency and Presley Suite Stay

During a residency at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas a few years after that meeting, Elvis Presley invited Goldie Hawn to stay in his private suite. Hawn described the invitation as a rare gesture from the performer.

Hawn told Hudson that Presley did not let many people into that area, but she and her daddy stayed in his large suite. She said she was there for three weeks and observed during that time that Presley was a precious, precious person.

Tribute to Dolly Parton and Imagination Library

Goldie Hawn honored Dolly Parton in August, following the country superstar's death at the age of 80. Hawn had shared a passion for children's literature with Parton, who founded the Imagination Library.

In her tribute, Hawn described Parton as lit up like an angel, calling her a joyful, celestial being. Hawn said Parton had blessed people for generations to come, and she closed with a farewell wish that Parton keep the angels creating music and singing in the heavens.