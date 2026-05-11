Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: A 43-Year Romance and a Life of Freedom

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been in a relationship since 1983, but they have never considered getting married. The Hollywood veterans have chosen to live a life of freedom and choose each other every day. Hawn has opened up about her choice not to get married, stating that she doesn't like ownership and believes that Russell feels the same way. The couple shares son Wyatt and have a blended family with Hawn's children Oliver and Kate Hudson. Hawn has also made a candid admission about her long-term sexual relationship with Russell, stating that she is still 'very sexually attracted' to him.

Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983, but they have never considered tying the knot during their 43 years together.

The actress, 80, and her longtime beau, 75, have chosen to live a life of freedom and choose each other every day. Hawn has opened up about her choice not to get married, stating that she doesn't like ownership and believes that Kurt feels the same way. The Hollywood veterans share son Wyatt and have a blended family with Hawn's children Oliver and Kate Hudson.

Hawn has also made a candid admission about her long-term sexual relationship with Russell, stating that she is still 'very sexually attracted' to him. The actress has been busy promoting her new children's book series The After-School Kindness Crew





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Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell Relationship Marriage Freedom Sexual Attraction Children's Book Series The After-School Kindness Crew

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