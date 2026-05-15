Golders Green suspected knifeman Essa Suleiman appears at the Old Bailey for the first time

The news reports on the first appearance of Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old British national born in Somalia, at the Old Bailey, charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article. Suleiman is accused of stabbing his friend and attacking two Jewish victims in Golders Green with a four-inch kitchen knife.

The Golders Green suspected knifeman, Essa Suleiman , 45, has appeared at the Old Bailey for the first time on a video link from HMP Belmarsh, facing charges of three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is accused of stabbing his friend Ishmael Hussein at his home in Southwark, then attacking two Jewish victims, Shloime Rand and Moshe Shine, both of whom sustained stab wounds, in Golders Green. Suleiman, born in Somalia and a British national, was armed with a four-inch kitchen knife. The incident was declared a terrorist incident by the police





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London Bailey HMP Belmarsh Old Bailey Knife Attack Attempted Murder Possession Of A Bladed Article Terrorist Incident Suleiman Ishmael Hussein Shloime Rand Moshe Shine Security Guard Somali Translator Supported Housing For Mental Health Patients

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