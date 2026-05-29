Golden Trailer Awards 2026 Winners List: 'Project Hail Mary' & Disney Lead Field

The 26th annual Golden Trailer Awards were handed out May 28 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. See the full list of 2026 winners here.

News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Doc Winners Include ‘Prime Minister’, ‘Underdogs’ & ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’Project Hail Mary’s ‘Chance’ is a master class in everything that can make a trailer effective, from spectacular visuals to arresting sound design to emotional music choices to disarming humor,” said Evelyn Brady, executive director of the Golden Trailer Awards.

“This trailer and the others for led all studios with 29 prizes, and AV Squad won Agency of the Year for a third consecutive time, also taking 13 other awards between it and its print arm, AV Print. The GTAs celebrate the marketing executives and companies that create movie trailers, commercials posters and digital film campaigns worldwide. Prizes are awarded in 119 categories, 19 of which here presented during Thursday’s ceremony hosted by comic Morgan Jay.

Paramount Wins Florence Pugh Movie ‘The Midnight Library’ For $36MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs 2026: Winners Share £300,000Three disabled entrepreneurs won £300,000 at the 18th annual Stelios Awards. Guy Walker received £150,000 for his recruitment firm Dovetail & Slate, Theo Constanti £100,000 for The Marble Group, and Jack Sims £50,000 for Adaptiv Mobility. The awards, run with Leonard Cheshire, celebrate business success and provide funding for growth.

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Golden Goblet Awards Announces International Jury Panels for 2026 FestivalThe Shanghai International Film Festival revealed the complete juries for its Golden Goblet Awards, covering five competitive categories. Prominent figures include Cannes Camera d'Or winner Anthony Chen leading the Asian New Talent jury alongside directors from Indonesia, China, Kazakhstan, and a Taiwanese actor. The main competition jury features Chinese director Guan Hu, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, Georgian filmmaker Déa Kulumbegashvili, Mexican director Fernanda Valadez, Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat and US filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir heading the documentary panel with Peruvian editor Carla Gutiérrez and actor Liu Qing. The festival runs June 12-21, 2026.

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Makai Lemon, Matthew Golden Among 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver SleepersTen receivers you can get in the middle/late rounds of your draft who could offer better-than-projected fantasy value as the season moves along.

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‘Project Hail Mary’ Wins Best of Show Prize at 2026 Golden Trailer AwardsThe film snatched the top honor for its trailer entitled 'Chance' from Amazon MGM Studios and Wild Card Creative.

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