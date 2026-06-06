Golden Tempo Wins 158th Belmont Stakes, Makes History for Trainer Cherie DeVaux

Golden Tempo, with jockey Jose Ortiz, won the 158th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, becoming the third leg of the Triple Crown after the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Cherie DeVaux makes history as the second woman to win the Belmont.

In a stunning display of speed and endurance, Golden Tempo captured the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

With jockey Jose Ortiz in the saddle, the bay colt charged down the stretch to win the 1 1/4-mile race in a time of 2:03.49, holding off a late surge from Commandment just before the finish line. This victory marked the third leg of the Triple Crown for Golden Tempo, who had previously won the Kentucky Derby five weeks earlier at Churchill Downs.

The win also added another historic chapter for trainer Cherie DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner and now joins Jena Antonucci as the second woman in four years to win the Belmont Stakes. Antonucci achieved the feat with Archangelo in 2023. The Belmont Stakes, traditionally held at Belmont Park on Long Island, has been temporarily relocated to Saratoga while its home track undergoes demolition and reconstruction.

This year?s race was the third and final edition at Saratoga before the Belmont returns to its renovated home in 2027. The atmosphere at Saratoga Race Course was electric as fans packed the grandstands to witness history. Golden Tempo broke cleanly from post position 9 and settled into a comfortable rhythm under Ortiz's patient handling. As the field rounded the final turn, Golden Tempo began to make his move, weaving through traffic and finding a clear path on the outside.

He drew even with the leader at the top of the stretch and then dug in deep, repelling the bid of Commandment, who had rallied from off the pace. The winning margin was a neck, with third-place finisher Midnight Thunder another length back. DeVaux, who has been training horses for over a decade, credited the entire team for Golden Tempo's success.

She praised the colt's heart and determination, noting that the extended rest between the Derby and the Belmont had paid dividends. Golden Tempo's time was not as fast as the track record, but it was plenty fast enough to secure the victory. The race was a showcase of top-tier thoroughbred racing, with a field of nine talented three-year-olds vying for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

However, with Golden Tempo's Derby win already in the books, the Belmont took on added significance as a potential stepping stone to a possible Horse of the Year campaign. The victory was especially poignant for DeVaux, who has broken barriers in a sport traditionally dominated by male trainers. She becomes only the second woman to win the Belmont Stakes, following Antonucci's triumph in 2023.

DeVaux's win at the Kentucky Derby earlier this spring was already a historic breakthrough, and now she has cemented her legacy with a second classic victory. In the winner's circle, DeVaux embraced her horse and jockey, her eyes glistening with emotion. It was a moment of triumph not just for her, but for all the women in racing who have worked tirelessly to reach the highest level.

The Saratoga Springs track, known for its beautiful setting and passionate crowds, provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion. As the sun set over the Adirondack foothills, Golden Tempo was led to the barn, his gleaming coat covered in a cooler, surrounded by well-wishers. The colt will now get a well-deserved break before being pointed towards a summer campaign, possibly including the Travers Stakes at Saratoga later in the season.

For now, though, the focus is on the celebration of a remarkable achievement?winning the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes in the same year, a feat that has become increasingly rare in modern racing. With Golden Tempo's victory, the horse racing world has a new star, and trainer Cherie DeVaux has a place in the history books that will be remembered for generations.

The 158th Belmont Stakes will go down as a landmark event, both for the sport and for the ongoing legacy of women in thoroughbred racing





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