Golden Tempo's Belmont Victory Extends Cherie DeVaux's Triple Crown Record

Golden Tempo rallied from far back to win the Belmont Stakes, securing trainer Cherie DeVaux's place in history as the first woman to win multiple Triple Crown races.

Bay thoroughbred Golden Tempo delivered another remarkable come-from-behind performance, surging from the back of the pack to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. This victory not highlighted his resilience but also cemented a historic milestone for his female trainer.

Ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, who positioned the horse twelve lengths off the lead, Golden Tempo unleashed a powerful drive along the outside in the final stretch to win the 158th edition of the race. Trainer Cherie DeVaux, who had made history a month earlier by becoming the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, expressed her awe.

She noted that Golden Tempo needed this win to demonstrate his Derby triumph was no fluke and to affirm his status among the top three-year-olds. With the Belmont victory, DeVaux achieved another first: she became the first woman ever to win multiple Triple Crown races. Previously, only four years had passed since another woman won at Belmont. At the wire, Golden Tempo held off Commandment by a length and a quarter, finishing at 6-1 odds.

Commandment secured second place, while favorite Renegade settled for third. Payouts reflected the performance: Golden Tempo paid $14 to win, $7.32 to place, and $3.88 to show. DeVaux praised her jockey and horse, emphasizing her gratitude for the historic moment. Ortiz credited his timing, stating he waited for the right moment to ask Golden Tempo for his best, and the horse responded perfectly.

DeVaux, overwhelmed, admitted she had shied away from the history-making narrative but now deeply appreciated being the person to achieve it. The win awards Golden Tempo two-thirds of the Triple Crown. Notably, DeVaux and the owners opted to skip the Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the series. This strategic decision makes Golden Tempo only the second horse in the past two years to win both the Derby and the Belmont without running in the Preakness.

The thoroughbred thus joins an elite group, underscoring both his stamina and the team's smart planning. The victory also adds to the legacy of female trainers in an industry historically dominated by men, with DeVaux now standing as a pioneering figure in Thoroughbred racing





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