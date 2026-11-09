Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard sidelined with torn ligament in thumb

Second-year Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard, who has been providing key minutes as both a starter and a reserve, has a torn ligament in his left thumb that will sideline him for an undetermined stretch.

The Warriors listed Richard on the injury report Sunday with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and he was out for Monday's game against New Orleans at Chase Center as the team concludes a six-game homestand.

Golden State didn't have practice or media availability Sunday, so there wasn't an immediate timetable for Richard's recovery or a known treatment plan. Richard has been providing key minutes as both a starter and a reserve as Golden State has won seven straight games since an 0-3 start. He made two starts this past week, against Phoenix and Miami.

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"Everybody having an impact, throw Will Richard in there, too, he's had three straight games really where he's turned up the energy defensively for us," Curry said after a 116-113 win over the Suns on Monday. "Defensively, he's just been a pest out there. "Toddler killed in 2-car crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'd by coroner's officeThe 23-year-old guard was a second-round draft pick last year out of Florida after he led the Gators to a national championship.

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Richard is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range. Toddler killed in crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'd$4M SF home raided in squatting investigation