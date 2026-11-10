Golden State Warriors Brandon Williams Hamstring Injury Threatens Win Streak

Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams suffered a hamstring injury during an eight-game winning streak, and an MRI will determine how serious it is.

The Golden State Warriors have won eight straight games and look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but their momentum now carries a concern. Following Monday's 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that backup point guard Brandon Williams suffered an injury that the team is taking seriously. Williams is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage.

The win over the Pelicans extended a run of dominant play for the Warriors, but the postgame focus shifted quickly to the health of their reserve guard. Kerr spoke to reporters after the game about how significant the loss could be for a roster that has relied on its depth during the winning streak.

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Golden State Warriors Injury Details and Mechanism

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed that Brandon Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is the core medical issue behind the team's concern. Hamstring injuries are often difficult to judge immediately, which is why the MRI result will shape the next stage of the team's plan.

A hamstring strain involves the muscles at the back of the thigh, and the severity can range from a mild pull to a more serious tear. Because the Warriors are waiting on imaging, neither the team nor outside observers can yet say how long Williams may be sidelined.

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Williams was a key part of the Golden State rotation during the eight-game run, and his absence removes a backup option who had been asked to play a meaningful role. The Warriors will now need to adjust their guard rotation while they wait for medical clarity.

Steve Kerr Comments on Brandon Williams Impact

Steve Kerr said the injury is a big concern for the Warriors because Brandon Williams is a huge part of the team. Kerr also said Williams has given the Warriors such a lift, a comment that underlines how valuable his contributions have been off the bench.

Kerr framed the immediate priority as waiting for the MRI results, saying the team will see how serious the hamstring injury is before making further decisions. His remarks suggested that the coaching staff is not yet ready to project a timeline for Williams's return.

The Warriors' position is that the team must balance urgency with caution. Kerr's comments indicate that Golden State values Williams's production, but it also recognizes that a rushed comeback could carry risks for a player coming back from a hamstring problem.

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Brandon Williams Season Stats and Recovery Outlook

Brandon Williams is averaging 10.4 points in 16.1 minutes per game for the Golden State Warriors this season. Those numbers show that he has been a steady scoring option in a limited role, which makes his absence noticeable for a team trying to keep its winning streak alive.

Williams signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Warriors this past offseason, and he has since become an important reserve for the club. The source material notes that hamstring injuries carry a high risk of re-injury, so the Warriors may choose to ease him back onto the court as cautiously as possible.

The next concrete step is the MRI, which will show how severe the injury is and guide the medical timeline for Williams. Until those results are available, the Golden State Warriors can only plan around uncertainty, and fans will be watching for an update on whether Williams will miss a short stretch or a longer period of games.