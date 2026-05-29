Golden State Valkyries' Rookie Justė Jocytė Makes Impressive Debut

Golden State Valkyries' rookie Justė Jocytė is making a name for herself in the WNBA with her impressive debut against the Indiana Fever.

Golden State Valkyries ' rookie Justė Jocytė is making a name for herself in the WNBA . Despite not playing in the first half of the team's game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Jocytė came off the bench to log nearly 16 minutes and flash her poise and two-way potential.

The 20-year-old Lithuanian player checked into the game at the 6:37 mark of the third quarter and quickly got the crowd going with one shot, a 3-pointer over Fever star Caitlin Clark. Jocytė's performance was a testament to her composure and passing ability, and she earned the respect of her teammates.

'Honestly, it's not easy,' said point guard Veronica Burton. 'One, being a rookie in this league. Two, coming off the bench in this league. Three, not playing a ton in the first half, and then finding a way to immediately impact the game.

' The Golden State Valkyries went on to win the game 90-88, with Jocytė's contributions playing a key role in the team's victory. Her performance has sparked hopes that she can become a real rotation player for the team.

'I hope that (tonight) says that they trust me and that I'm doing something right,' Jocytė said. 'I really appreciate that trust. They put me in pretty early in the second half, which I didn't know if I was going to get in, but I hope that I didn't disappoint them.

' Jocytė's bike has become a symbol of her readiness to enter the game, and the crowd is eagerly awaiting her next appearance. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Jocytė continues to develop and contribute to the Golden State Valkyries





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Golden State Valkyries Justė Jocytė WNBA Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark Veronica Burton

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