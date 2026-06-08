Golden State Valkyries' Laeticia Amihere's Role Mysteriously Dwindles Amidst Team's Struggles

Laeticia Amihere, a promising forward for the Golden State Valkyries, has seen her playing time significantly decrease in recent games, with coach Natalie Nakase opting for smaller lineups in crucial moments. Despite her athleticism and size, Amihere's role has become increasingly unclear, puzzling fans and analysts alike. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have signed center Stephanie Fingall to bolster their roster.

Laeticia Amihere , a forward for the Golden State Valkyries , has seen her role significantly reduced in recent games, with her playing time dwindling and her absence in crucial moments puzzling fans and analysts alike.

After a strong start to the season, where she platooned the center position with veteran Kiah Stokes and was a part of the team's second-best lineup, Amihere's minutes have been steadily decreasing. Her last significant appearance was against the Las Vegas Aces on May 31, where she played just seven minutes and struggled from the field.

Since then, coach Natalie Nakase has opted to go small in critical moments, with forwards like Kayla Thornton, Kaila Charles, and Janelle Salaün playing the two frontcourt positions. This shift in strategy has coincided with the team's struggles against athletic players like Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson and Minnesota's Natasha Howard, making Amihere's lack of playing time all the more confusing. When asked about her reduced role, Amihere remained tight-lipped, simply stating, 'I'm a professional.

Whatever you have to do to keep yourself focused on the next game and practices, that's what I'm going to do.

' Nakase, too, has been elusive about Amihere's benching, keeping her answers short and redirecting the focus to the team's overall performance. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have signed center Stephanie Fingall to a rest-of-season contract, adding much-needed size to the roster. Amihere, for her part, is not dwelling on the uncertainty, instead focusing on staying ready and participating in team scrimmages.

Despite her reduced role, Amihere remains a part of three of the team's most successful lineups, and her athleticism and size are still highly valued by the coaching staff. Only time will tell if Nakase will find a way to reintegrate Amihere into the lineup, or if the Valkyries will continue to rely on their smaller, more versatile frontcourt





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Laeticia Amihere Golden State Valkyries WNBA Natalie Nakase Kiah Stokes A'ja Wilson Natasha Howard Stephanie Fingall

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