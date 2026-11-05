Golden State Valkyries Championship Parade Celebrates WNBA Title in San Francisco

The Golden State Valkyries held a championship parade on Nov. 4, 2026, honoring their WNBA title win over the Atlanta Dream. The event highlighted the team's rapid rise and new arena.

The Golden State Valkyries marked their historic WNBA Championship victory with a massive championship parade through San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The celebration honored the team's dramatic triumph over the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals, which took place recently at the Chase Center.

This event capped a record-breaking two-year ascent for the franchise, transforming the organization from a new expansion team into league champions. The success of the Valkyries has established the Chase Center as the sport's new crown jewel and home-court advantage, captivating fans across the Bay Area and beyond.

Also read Live blog: Valkyries celebrate WNBA title with waterfront parade

Victory Celebration Route and Key Participants

The championship festivities began at Jack London Square in Oakland, where the team participated in a Tip-Off Ceremony before boarding a ferry to San Francisco. Following the water transit, the team joined community organizations for a parade down The Embarcadero at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

The parade route started at Mission Street outside of the Ferry Building and concluded approximately two hours later at King and Second streets. The event allowed thousands of fans to gather along the waterfront to witness the team's celebration and interact with their new heroes.

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Star Performers and Leadership Recognition

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams played a central role in the celebration, prominently displaying the MVP trophy earned during the Finals series. Williams was seen dancing with the trophy and drinking champagne, showcasing the joyous atmosphere that defined the day for players and fans alike.

Head Coach Natalie Nakase greeted fans enthusiastically as she arrived for the Tip-Off Ceremony in Oakland, highlighting the strong leadership behind the team's rapid success. Other key players, including Kiah Stokes and Veronica Burton, also engaged with the crowd, signing autographs and high-fiving supporters near Oracle Park.

Championship Context and Future Implications

The Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals at Chase Center to secure the title, a decisive victory that confirmed their status as the best team in the league. The win represents a monumental achievement for a franchise that has only existed for two years, defying typical timelines for team development in professional sports.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie participated in the pre-parade festivities, ringing the GSV drum alongside Gabby Williams to officially signal the start of the community celebration. The event underscored the deep connection between the team and the city, cementing the Valkyries as a major part of San Francisco's cultural and sporting landscape.