Golden State Valkyries Celebrate Historic WNBA Title in Bay Area Parade

The Golden State Valkyries secured their first WNBA championship by defeating the Atlanta Dream. A massive parade on November 4, 2026, honored the team's historic victory in San Francisco.

The Golden State Valkyries celebrated their historic WNBA championship with a boisterous parade along the San Francisco waterfront on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The team transformed the city's streets into a violet-lined party after defeating the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. This victory marked a stunning milestone for the franchise, which secured the title in just its second season of existence.

Fans lined the 1.2-mile route along the Embarcadero, cheering as players chugged champagne and sprayed the crowd. Finals MVP Gabby Williams pounded the team's trademark GSV drum near the Ferry Building to lead the cavalcade. She was joined by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in kicking off the celebration that stretched across the bay.

Also read The Valkyries' 2nd-year title sets a high bar for WNBA's rapid expansion

The festivities began with a rally at Jack London Square in Oakland before moving to San Francisco. Golden State players traveled across the bay by ferry, with head coach Natalie Nakase and Williams at the helm. Social media videos showed the team taking selfies while navigating the waters, with someone shouting instructions to avoid seagulls.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee praised the team for putting women's sports on the map during the Oakland rally. She suggested the victory would inspire more young women to participate in athletics. Lee, wearing a violet wig, led Golden State chants while rolling down the parade route in a lowrider alongside singer Kehlani.

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Co-owner Joe Lacob acknowledged the speed of the championship during a speech in Jack London Square. He admitted he did not expect such rapid success when the franchise was awarded to the Bay Area in 2023. Lacob had previously vowed the team would win a title within five years but fell short of that timeline by two years.

The Valkyries' two-year journey outpaced even the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks, who won the NBA title in their third season. Golden State's masterstroke came on Saturday when the team overcame a halftime deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream. The victory proved all the more stunning given the franchise's recent establishment in professional sports.

Lacob promised the organization would repeat its success in the future during the parade. He told the crowd that the team has everything it takes to win another title. He emphasized that the best is yet to come for the Valkyries and their dedicated fan base.

Ballhalla, the nickname for Chase Center, has sold out every home game since the franchise began. The team known for suffocating defense and hustle has embraced the region's newest franchise from the start. Fan Simone Barnard noted that people show up when you invest in women's sports in the Bay Area.

Head coach Natalie Nakase attributed the success to a theme of love connecting the team and fans. She described love as the most empowering thing in the world during her speech. Nakase stated that the players embody this spirit, which permeated the team from its very first game.

Players like Kaitlyn Chen and Veronica Burton interacted directly with fans along the parade route. Chen jumped off a bus to shotgun a beer with a supporter, while Burton held up traffic to take selfies. Justė Jocytė also joined the festivities, hobnobbing with fans at Brannan and Second streets.

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The Pittsburg High School marching band and rapper LaRussell joined the celebrations on land. Scores of fans donned Valkyries jerseys and purple beads as they assembled from across the Bay Area. The atmosphere was one of community and togetherness, reflecting the region's culture.

Damali Taylor, wearing a gold headband topped with Valkyrie wings, attended the parade after taking time off work. She described the experience as incredible for Black women, brown women, and the LGBTQ+ community. Taylor noted that she had lost hope but found it again with the team's win.

Sisters Veronica Grace Flores and Berniedette Flores brought purple sequined jackets to honor their favorite color. They praised the players for putting their hearts out there on the court. The Flores sisters highlighted the importance of young boys seeing support for women's sports early on.

Nine-year-old Aubree Blunt missed school to attend the parade in an all-purple outfit. Her mother, Debra Hall, said the win was eye-opening for little girls in the community. Hall appreciated that the team achieved the championship in two years instead of the promised five.

Fans continue to demonstrate strong support since the franchise began play. The organization now faces expectations to maintain this high level of performance. The Valkyries have successfully captured the hearts of the Bay Area with their historic achievement.