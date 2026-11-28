Golden State plays Los Angeles, seeks 9th straight home win
Los Angeles Clippers (4-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference)
The Warriors are 4-2 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500. The Clippers are 1-4 in division play.
Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
Live San Francisco Bay Area weather updates: King tides, rain to bring more flooding to Northern California Thanksgiving week LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game. Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.
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