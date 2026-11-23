A heroic golden retriever named Tereza rescued two-year-old Maite from drowning in a pool in Chapada dos Guimaraes, Brazil, on Friday. This incident highlights the critical importance of constant adult supervision for young children near water.

A golden retriever named Tereza has been hailed as a heroine after she successfully rescued two-year-old Maite from drowning in a family swimming pool. The dramatic incident, which occurred on Friday in Chapada dos Guimaraes, near Cuiaba in the Brazil ian state of Mato Grosso, was captured on security camera footage. The video shows the toddler losing her footing and struggling in the water before the dog intervened to keep her afloat until help arrived.

The Core Rescue Mechanism and Timeline

The rescue sequence began when Maite, who was visiting her aunt's home for a family holiday, unexpectedly entered the pool area alone. Although the toddler had access to swimming pools, her mother, Gladissa Filbido, emphasized that she never went into the water without adult supervision. In this instance, Gladissa had briefly stepped away to retrieve a slice of cake, and the child's older sister, Nicolly, was absent, having gone to collect the dog's bathtub.

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During those critical few seconds, Maite decided to enter the pool. The footage reveals her walking down the steps and immediately losing her footing, causing her to sink beneath the surface. Tereza, who resides at the property, noticed the danger instantly and jumped into the water. The toddler managed to grab hold of the dog, using the animal's body to keep her head partially above the water while waiting for assistance.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Parental Warnings

Gladissa Filbido shared the security footage on social media to raise awareness about the speed at which pool accidents can occur. She stated that her daughter had attempted to dive into the water but lost balance. Gladissa explained that the child is familiar with pools but strictly supervised. She told reporters that her daughter had never gone into the water alone before this incident, which underscores the need for constant vigilance.

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The mother expressed profound gratitude for the dog's actions, crediting Tereza with keeping Maite alive long enough for other family members to react. She noted that the child was unharmed following the ordeal. In subsequent posts, Gladissa shared additional footage showing Maite happily playing with her rescuer, demonstrating that the bond between the toddler and the dog remained strong despite the traumatic event.

Real-World Impact and Safety Implications

Two female family members raced to the pool in a panic when they noticed the struggle. One of them jumped into the water and lifted Maite off Tereza, bringing the toddler to safety. The quick response of the adults, combined with the dog's instinctive action, prevented a potential tragedy. The incident has sparked conversations among parents regarding the necessity of immediate adult presence whenever young children are near water.

Gladissa Filbido used the experience to warn other parents that a tragedy can unfold in just two seconds. She emphasized that parents can never be too careful, regardless of how familiar a child is with the environment. The family's experience serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of such accidents and the vital role that both vigilant supervision and quick-thinking animals can play in emergency situations.

The event took place at the home of Gladissa's sister-in-law, adding a layer of complexity to the family dynamics during the holiday. Despite the scare, the family has moved past the incident, with Maite showing no signs of distress. The story highlights the exceptional nature of Tereza's behavior, distinguishing it as a rare and heroic act that saved a life through immediate and instinctive action.