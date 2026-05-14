Golden Knights vs Ducks: Eichel, Gauthier, Dorofeyev in Action

The Western Conference Semifinal between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks shifts to Orange County tonight, with Vegas up 3-2 in the series. Eichel, Gauthier, and Dorofeyev are expected to play pivotal roles in the game, with Eichel leading the team in assists and Gauthier and Dorofeyev contributing to the Ducks' scoring.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinal between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks shifts back to Orange County tonight, with Vegas up 3-2 in the series.

Eichel, the team's leading assist provider in the regular season, has been a key factor in the playoffs, setting up two of the Golden Knights' three goals in Game 5. Gauthier, a young player, has been instrumental in generating opportunities for the Ducks, with his line scoring five of the last six goals. Dorofeyev, a Russian forward, has been on a scoring spree, with three goals in his last two games.

The matchup promises exciting action, with Vegas looking to secure the series win and advance to the Conference Final





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NHL Western Conference Semifinal Golden Knights Vs Ducks Eichel Gauthier Dorofeyev Assists Goals Power Play Even Strength

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