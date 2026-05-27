Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons

Mark Stone and Cole Smith scored for Vegas as the Golden Knights suffocated Colorado’s high-powered offense.

May 26, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood and right wing Logan O’Connor defend against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Cole Smith during the first period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesLAS VEGAS — Mark Stone and Cole Smith scored for Vegas and the Golden Knights suffocated Colorado’s high-powered offense to beat the Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night for an unthinkable sweep to make their third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons. The Golden Knights will get a break while they watch to see whether Carolina or Montreal emerges from the Eastern Conference Final.

This is a crushing end for an Avalanche team that won the Presidents’ Trophy and had blown through the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Chicago in 2013 was the last team to claim the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season. Stone scored for the Golden Knights on a lob pass from Brayden McNabb deep in his zone. Stone caught the puck and had a direct path to the net and made the most of it.

Smith later tipped in Dylan Coghlan’s shot from the point with 5:45 left for a critical two-goal margin. Gabriel Landeskog ended that shutout, one of the few highlights of the night for the Avalanche, who went the final 14:23 of the second period without a shot on goal and more than 22 minutes with just one shot.

Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start in the series, gave the Avalanche a chance to win with several dazzling saves en route to 24 saves overall. His best stop came late in the second period when he lunged to glove a power-play shot from Pavel Dorofeyev.

The journey to the Cup Final isn’t quite the Cinderella story of the Golden Knights’ first team that made the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 beforeThe Golden Knights faced the possibility of not making the playoffs for just the second time in franchise history when management In came John Tortorella, who validated the controversial decision by leading Vegas to a 7-0-1 record to close the regular season and then series victories overon Tuesday. The Avalanche also dealt with injuries to their top two players this series — reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar and





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasonsVegas Golden Knights sweep Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference final, advance to Stanley Cup Final.

Read more »

Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to Stanley Cup FinalThe Golden Knights will get a break while they watch to see whether Carolina or Montreal emerges from the Eastern Conference Final.

Read more »

Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasonsMark Stone and Cole Smith scored for Vegas and the Golden Knights suffocated Colorado’s high-powered offense to beat the Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night and for an unthinkable sweep to make their third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons.

Read more »

Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasonsThe Golden Knights will get a break while they watch to see whether Carolina or Montreal emerge from the Eastern Conference Final.

Read more »