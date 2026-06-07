Golden Knights overcome collapse, win instant classic Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Vegas wins in double overtime when Shea Theodore’s shot from the point caromed off the boards and deflected off goaltender Brandon Bussi and into the net Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner scores a goal for a natural hat-trick as the Carolina Hurricanes’ Shayne Gostisbehere defends during the second period in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Despite blowing a four-goal lead in the third period, the Vegas Golden Knights found a way to win 5-4 in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Defenseman Shea Theodore’s shot from the point caromed off the boards and deflected off goaltender Brandon Bussi and in at 5:38 of the second extra frame.

Forward Mitch Marner recorded the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history in 6 minutes, 10 seconds for the first Cup Final goals of his career. That was supposed to be the story. Instead, the Hurricanes completed the first four-goal comeback in Stanley Cup Final history after trailing 4-0 going into the third period. Carolina scored three times in 39 seconds, and forward Andrei Svechnikov tied it with a power-play goal with 1:42 remaining.

The Knights scored four goals in a second period that included a power-play goal from ex-Sharks star Tomas Hertl to open the scoring. Carolina pulled starting goaltender Frederik Andersen after four goals on 16 shots. Bussi finished with 17 saves in relief. Marner was awarded a penalty shot early in the third period but couldn’t convert.

It was the 14th penalty shot in Stanley Cup Final history. Carolina answered responded with its furious rally, cutting the lead to 4-3 with 12:18 remaining off goals from Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal. It was the second straight game goaltender Carter Hart took a shutout into the third period, but gave up three goals on three consecutive shots.





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