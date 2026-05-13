The Vegas Golden Knights are poised to make their first conference final appearance since winning the Stanley Cup in 2023, while the Anaheim Ducks are determined to make it to the Western Conference final after facing a formidable 29-game goal drought. Head coach Peter GMT McNabb was penalized after receiving a five-minute major for interference, leading to a game misconduct. Golden Knights forward Dorofeyev tied the score in the third period, and the fate of Game 7 in Las Vegas will be decided on Saturday.

The Golden Knights are on the brink of making their first conference final appearance since winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. They are set to face the Anaheim Ducks in a crucial Game 7 on Saturday, having gone 29 games without a regular-season goal but scoring two in their last two playoff games.

An opportunistic Dorofeyev scored the game-tying goal in the third period, and the Golden Knights are now determined to turn their season around and reach the ultimate goal of lifting another Cup. Meanwhile, the Colorado authorities have identified the man killed by a Frontier Airlines plane at the Denver airport, providing new details on the tragic incident





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Golden Knights Conference Final Anaheim Ducks Playoff Dorofeyev Mcnabb Green Line Power Play Sennecke Rebound Game 7 Hockey Denver Airport

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