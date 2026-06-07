Golden Knights Comeback in Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a four-goal deficit in the third period to secure a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press LAS VEGAS — A four-goal lead in what has been a wacky, compelling and highly entertaining Stanley Cup Final nearly wasn’t enough for the Golden Knights on Saturday night.

A four-goal, third-period rally by the Hurricanes nearly made NHL history and in process sent shockwaves through T-Mobile Arena. And this game ended in a way perhaps befitting all the craziness, a shot from Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore off the skate of Brandon Bussi — the backup goalie put in the game in the third period after not playing for two months — that went into the net at 5:38 of double overtime to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over Carolina.

"I have experienced a lot of games in playoffs," Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said. "I haven’t experienced one like this. " Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, right, celebrates his goal with right center Brett Howden, center, and right wing Mitch Marner in the second overtime in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher) Almost overlooked was the four-point night by Vegas’ Mitch Marner, who also produced the fastest hat trick in Cup Final history. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 series lead. The teams take two days off before meeting in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Teams with a 2-1 series lead went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%.

Carolina had been 6-0 in overtime this postseason. The Hurricanes were trying to become the first team to win after trailing by at least four goals in the third period, but now clubs in that situation are 0-109.

"We just left our foot off the gas," Theodore said on the ABC broadcast. "I think we have to be sharper in the third, but I liked the resiliency out of our group. I liked the way we started that second overtime, and I felt like we were more on our toes.

" This was the 10th time the first three games of a Cup Final were decided by a point. The last time was in 2016 between Pittsburgh and San Jose. The Golden Knights seemed to have it in hand after scoring four times in the second, including a natural hat trick by Marner. But Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal scored goals for the Hurricanes.

Their goals, occurring 39 seconds apart, are the fastest three in a Cup Final game





adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stanley Cup Final Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Shea Theodore Mitch Marner Jordan Staal Taylor Hall Jordan Martinook Brandon Bussi T-Mobile Arena NHL History Fastest Hat Trick In Cup Final History Four-Point Night Two-Day Break 80.7% Chance Of Winning 6-0 In Overtime 0-109 Clubs In That Situation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb Injured in Stanley Cup Finals, Condition UnknownVegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face by a 87 MPH slap shot during Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. The team's defensemen praised their performance, saying they battled hard and moved the puck well.

Read more »

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb Takes Puck to the Face During Stanley Cup FinalsNHL star Brayden McNabb was rushed to the hospital during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday following a slap shot to the face.

Read more »

Vegas Golden Knights bust out the concession stand big guns for Stanley Cup FinalThe Vegas Golden Knights are serving lobster poutine, surf and turf loaded potatoes and decadent desserts at their Stanley Cup Final concession stands.

Read more »

Golden Knights overcome collapse, win instant classic Game 3 of Stanley Cup FinalVegas wins in double overtime when Shea Theodore’s shot from the point caromed off the boards and deflected off goaltender Brandon Bussi and into the net Saturday night.

Read more »