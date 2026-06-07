Golden Knights beat Hurricanes in double OT Game 3, one of the wildest Stanley Cup Final games of all-time

Mitch Marner set an NHL record with a hat trick in just six minutes and 10 seconds as Vegas beat Carolina in double overtime in a wild Game 3.

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, this one got started with some theatrics, plus a little help from the city's latest hope at quarterback, who was getting in on the festivities. That's right. Who better to put on siren duty than Raiders draft pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza? — who took a slapshot straight to the face on Thursday in Game 2 — was in the Vegas lineup, albeit with a full cage.

The first period was physical but ultimately scoreless, with Carolina getting more offensive opportunities, leading Vegas in shots 7-2. Vegas captain Mark Stone found the back of the net just 36 seconds into the second period; however, it was ruled offside after a Carolina challenge. A few minutes later, Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel found the back of the net, but Carolina challenged this goal as well after Vegas' Ivan Barbashev made contact with Canes goalie Frederik Andersen's head.

The first penalty of the night was a self-inflicted one, when the Hurricanes were called for too many men, and it didn't take long for Then, just moments later — 16 seconds to be exact — Mitch Marner was credited with a goal after Carolina defenseman Sean Walker tipped his shot into the back of his own net. Well, Mitch Marner — who is having the playoffs of his life — had more for you.

Although, I bet The Rocket's first goal of his lightning-quick hatty wasn't an own goal, but hey, they count the same. Vegas star Mitch Marner took over in the second period of Game 3 with a natural hat trick in just six minutes and ten seconds. What a performance. Maybe he was just doing that so that the next time the team puts him on a rally towel it actually looks like him.

After the second intermission, Andersen was pulled in favor of Brand Bussi, who made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. Carolina was in a state of disarray in the third, and after going on a power play, Sebastian Aho slashed Marner, who was headed to the net on a short-handed breakaway. Marner was awarded a penalty shot, but Bussi didn't give him much to shoot at, and Marner missed his attempt on the backhand.

While it may have looked bleak after a dominant second for Vegas, in the third, Carolina dropped the fastest three goals in Stanley Cup Final history to make it a game. Carolina's Jordan Martinook got the Hurricanes on the board a little under halfway through the third period to make it 4-1. And, while they're doing goals, how about you just throw a Jordan Staal tally in there?

Carolina scored those three goals in 39 seconds, the fastest three goals by a single team in Stanley Cup Final history, making what looked like a no-doubt Vegas win into a game once again. Then, Vegas' Shea Theodore airmailed a puck into the stands for delay of game, giving Carolina a late power play.

Then — as if it couldn't get wilder — Andrei Svechnikov tied the game on the power play and with the goalie pulled. In the extra frame, both teams got their share of chances and opportunities to put a pin in this one and hit the craps tables, but the first overtime period didn't yield a winner.

In the second overtime, we finally got a winner, and as wild as this game was, it was only fitting that the game-winner would be unbelievable. That's the same Shea Theodore, by the way, who skied the puck into the stands to set up the tying goal, and he did it after 39 minutes of ice time. I think after this one, Game 4 — which will be on Tuesday in Las Vegas — is officially appointment viewing.





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