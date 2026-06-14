Golden Knights Aim to Force Game 7 Against Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Vegas Golden Knights face elimination as they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, trailing the series 3-2. Key players like Seth Jarvis and Mark Stone are expected to step up, while goaltending changes loom.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a chance to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night.

Currently trailing the series 3-2, the Golden Knights need a win at T-Mobile Arena to keep their championship hopes alive. Game 6 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Hurricanes looking to close out the series and secure the Cup. The first three games were decided by one goal, with Vegas taking two of those narrow victories.

However, Carolina has won the last two games by two goals each, seizing momentum heading into the elimination showdown. The Hurricanes have been opportunistic offensively, and their top line finally broke out in Game 5. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Sebastian Aho added his first goal of the Final. Seth Jarvis, who has been held to just one goal in the series, has been quiet relative to his usual standards.

Jarvis has surpassed 30 goals in each of the last three seasons and is a proven playoff performer. He has only four goals in 18 postseason games this year, his lowest output since 2021-22. Expect him to find the back of the net twice in Game 6, as he capitalizes on scoring chances generated by his linemates. On the other side, the Golden Knights have struggled with goaltending inconsistencies.

Adin Hill, who started the series, has allowed four or more goals in each of the first five games, setting an undesirable record. Head coach Bruce Cassidy has stuck with Hill, but with the season on the line, a change to backup Logan Thompson could be imminent. Hill has not been sharp in the Final, and if he falters early, Cassidy may pull him to spark the team.

The Hurricanes will continue to test Vegas's netminders, expecting to force a goalie change. Jack Eichel, Vegas's top center, has yet to score a goal in the series and has only four points in five games after a dominant 18-point run in the first 16 playoff games. Eichel is due for a breakout, and he is likely to tally a couple of assists in Game 6, driving play and creating chances for his teammates.

Mark Stone, the Golden Knights captain, has two goals in the series, including a double-overtime winner in Game 3. Stone is known for his clutch performances, and with the team facing elimination, he is expected to rise to the occasion. The game is anticipated to be tightly contested, with both teams trading chances.

In a dramatic finish, the Golden Knights will score a late equalizer in regulation to force overtime, and Stone will net the game-winner in the extra period, sending the series to a seventh game. The intensity will be at its peak, and the heroes will emerge from the pressure cooker





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