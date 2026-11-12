Golden Hill Mansion Planning Row: 57 Homes Proposal Faces Local Backlash

Developer A&B Homes proposes 57 homes at the derelict £7.5m Golden Hill mansion in Hampshire, sparking intense opposition from councillors over infrastructure and environmental concerns.

Developer A&B Homes has triggered a significant planning dispute with a proposal to construct 57 residential units on the 11-acre grounds of the abandoned Golden Hill mansion in Belbins, Hampshire. The site, a sprawling 22,000 square foot property built in 2004 that has languished in disrepair, is currently the subject of intense scrutiny by local authorities and community stakeholders who oppose the scale of the redevelopment.

The Core Development Proposal

A&B Homes submitted the application to replace the derelict structure, which features a nuclear bunker, secret escape tunnel, and a 10-car underground garage, with a substantial housing estate. The developer argues that the existing dwelling, valued at £7.5million when last listed, is over 20 years old and has suffered from vandalism and degradation. Consequently, they claim the previous permission to convert the mansion into ten luxury flats is no longer viable and that maximizing the land through 57 new homes is the most effective use of the site.

Also read HMRC Inspectors Allowed to Photograph Homes Without Consent Ahead of 2028 Mansion Tax

The developer contends that the new proposal aligns with broader housing needs, asserting that the development falls outside Romsey's settlement boundary but could help address Test Valley's housing land supply shortfall. They maintain that the demolition of the unoccupied structure, while generating carbon emissions, is necessary to prevent further decay and to utilize the land more intensively than the earlier ten-unit plan would allow.

Councillor Opposition and Infrastructure Concerns

Romsey Town councillor Russell Theron has voiced strong disappointment regarding the plan, citing the inadequacy of local infrastructure to support such growth. Theron highlighted that the area is already overcrowded with existing developments and warned that adding 57 properties would exacerbate traffic, parking, and service pressures. He described the proposal as vast overdevelopment that fails to consider the environmental impact on local wildlife habitats and the unnecessary carbon footprint associated with demolishing a building that has never been occupied.

Advertisement

Test Valley Borough councillor Rohit Kohli echoed these sentiments, describing the application as speculative and harmful to the character of the region. Kohli pointed out that Romsey is already under significant development pressure, with numerous applications having been processed in recent years. He expressed frustration with the current planning landscape, noting that the absence of a comprehensive neighbourhood plan leaves local authorities at a disadvantage when challenging large-scale developer proposals.

Kohli also criticized recent planning rule changes introduced by the Labour Government, arguing that they further hinder local decision-making power. He emphasized that while he is not fundamentally opposed to housing development, the sheer volume and speculative nature of these applications undermine community planning and degrade the quality of life for existing residents.

Historical Context and Celebrity Connections

The Golden Hill mansion has long held a peculiar place in local lore due to its high-profile connections and unique amenities. The property, which includes a two-bedroom staff home, an underground aquarium, and a man-made lake, was marketed for £7.5million in 2009. It reportedly caught the attention of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who is believed to have contemplated purchasing the estate as a countryside residence. Similarly, former England and Chelsea footballer John Terry reportedly considered the property but ultimately declined due to its distance from his club's training ground.

Despite the interest from high-profile figures, the mansion never found a private buyer and has remained incomplete and derelict for over a decade. This long period of neglect has intensified local frustration, with residents feeling that the site represents a missed opportunity for high-quality, sensitive redevelopment rather than a generic housing block. The contrast between the mansion's original luxury features and its current state of decay serves as a focal point for the broader debate on how such historic, albeit unfinished, landmarks should be treated.

Advertisement

Next Steps in the Planning Process

Test Valley Borough Council is currently reviewing the application, with a determination deadline set for January 22, 2027. The delay allows for extensive consultation with the public and further assessment of the environmental and infrastructure impacts. Residents are encouraged to submit their views, with many already organizing opposition to what they view as excessive urbanization in a rural setting. The outcome will set a precedent for how similar large-scale developments are handled in areas with limited local plan frameworks.