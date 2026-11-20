Ahead of the deliberations of the Globes’ eligibility committee, The Hollywood Reporter dissects a host of eyebrow-raising category submissions — ‘Club Kid’ as a drama, ‘Obsession’ as a comedy, and more.

is a comedy — or so say the backers of the film, about an engaged couple’s darkest secrets, in their submission for the, which requires all films be entered as either A) a drama or B) a musical or a comedy.

And that’s not even one of this year’s more questionable submissions. , about a man sent into space against his will to try to stave off the end of the world.

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Meanwhile,, about a man-child who ends up with a child — widely described as an elevated version of Adam Sandler’s comedyYes, all of the aforementioned musical/comedy submissions have moments of laughter and all of the dramas have elements of drama — but still, these classifications are pretty eyebrow-raising, begging the questions: What is going on? And is there a better way? The first Globes were held in 1944.

There were no genre-specific Globes categories until the eighth, when the lead acting categories were split into two, one for dramas, the other for musicals/comedies. The following year, the same split was implemented for best picture. That category was reunified for the 11th ceremony, but the split was brought back for the 12th and every year since, helping to attract more stars to the ceremony.

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Until 2023, Globes category submissions were made by studios and reviewed by the HFPA’s reminders list committee, which rarely overturned anything, even as dramas with music passed as musicals , resulting in widespread reforms.

This year’s rules declare: “Motion pictures shall be entered in the category that best matches the overall intent, tone and content of the film. Therefore, a motion picture that is primarily intended to have a serious or dramatic tone but contains comedic overtones or elements shall be entered as a drama as opposed to a comedy.

Likewise, a motion picture that is primarily intended to have a comedic or satirical tone but contains dramatic overtones or elements shall be entered as a comedy as opposed to a drama. ” Once the film submission period ends , an eligibility committee comprising current Globes voters evaluates every submission for “potential misclassification issues.

” If found, they “may contact the studio … to discuss those issues and to resolve them informally. ” Eventually, the eligibility committee meets with a review committee to discuss any outstanding concerns, and those committees — or at least members of them who have seen a film in question — vote to determine if a change is necessary; two-thirds must favor a change for one to occur. Why do people try to game the Globes categories?

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Because the nationally telecast Globes ceremony provides the biggest spotlight forcontenders before Oscar nominations voting , making it highly valuable for a film or individual to be represented at the ceremony as a nominee or, better still, a winner. There usually are fewer standout musicals and comedies than dramas, meaning it’s often easier to land a nom or win if a drama can pass as a musical/comedy.

(This year’s aforementioned musical/comedy submissions surely wanted to get out of the way ofIt remains to be seen whether the Globes’ eligibility committee will overturn some of this year’s submissions. (Reports suggest it already rejectedMoving forward, it would make everyone’s life easier if the Globes consolidated its genre-specific categories — picture, actor and actress — into single categories with 12 slots rather than divided categories with six each.

Or, if the Globes prefers to continue to have multiple categories for each in order to yield twice as many winners, it might consider retaining the “drama” label for one but changing the other to “genre,” which would better describe recent musical/comedy nominees like“Learn From the Mistakes of Mentors”: The Head of Tallinn’s Discovery Campus Is All About Bridging Film Education and Industry‘Sh*t Happens’ Is Full of Dark Humor, But Its Director Knows It Will Cause a Stink in the DRThe Hollywood Reporter