Alder Street Productions has acquired the screenplay Silver Foxes, adapted by writers Berg and Zimmerman from their stage play. The comedy follows a group of retired friends in Palm Springs who form a chosen family while plotting to rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. Principal photography is planned for summer 2027, with Cody Lassen producing.

‘Golden Girls’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’ Writers’ ‘ Silver Foxes’ Screenplay Acquired by Alder Street Productions Adapted by Berg and Zimmerman from their stage play of the same name, “ Silver Foxes” centers on a group of retired friends who build a chosen family in Palm Springs, navigating love, aging and the next chapter together, all while plotting to rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility.

Principal photography is planned for summer 2027 on location in Palm Springs, California. Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated producer Cody Lassen will produce for Alder Street.

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“Stan and Jim have written the kind of comedy that makes you want to pull up a chair and spend time with these characters,” said Lassen. “‘Silver Foxes’ celebrates friendship and the possibilities of a new chapter. It’s rooted in Palm Springs’ gay community, but its story of finding your people can connect with audiences across generations. It’s heartfelt and hilarious, which is exactly the kind of film we’re excited to make at Alder Street.

”Berg and Zimmerman’s screen credits also include “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel. ” The duo created and executive produced the Lifetime comedy series “Rita Rocks” and earned Writers Guild of America Award nominations for their work on “The Golden Girls” and “Roseanne. ” Lassen’s film credits also include Summoning Sylvia, the Artios-winning and GLAAD Media Award-nominated horror-comedy that received a theatrical release and was acquired by Starz and maintains a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

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The acquisition follows Alder Street’s recent sale of “Actual Nobodies,” written and directed by Alex Wyse and starring Didi Conn and Austin P. McKenzie. Scatena & Rosner Films acquired North American distribution rights at the 2026 Cannes Market, with Media Luna New Films handling international sales for the remaining territories.

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