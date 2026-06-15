Golden Gate Bridge to Host Historic July 4 Fireworks for U.S. 250th Birthday

San Francisco will launch fireworks directly from the Golden Gate Bridge towers for only the third time in history to celebrate America's 250th birthday, with major transit and access changes planned for the holiday.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has announced a historic fireworks display to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday, with pyrotechnics launching directly from the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge .

This rare event, occurring only for the third time in history, will take place on Saturday, July 4, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Previous similar displays marked the bridge's 50th anniversary in 1987 and its 75th in 2012. The 2026 show is the city's sole official July 4 fireworks event, meaning no other displays will be visible from locations like the Ferry Building or the Embarcadero.

Organizers have designated Crissy Field, Marina Green, Pier 39, and Fisherman's Wharf as recommended viewing areas for the public. Officials are strongly advising the use of public transportation due to anticipated heavy traffic, particularly in the Presidio and surrounding neighborhoods.

Several parking restrictions will be in effect: Marina Green and Crissy Field lots will be closed from 6 a.m. on July 4 until 6 a.m. on July 5, and all lots at the bridge's south end will close at 11 a.m. on July 4 until after the fireworks. Motorists traveling between San Francisco and Marin County are encouraged to use alternate routes via the East Bay or adjust their travel times to avoid congestion.

The Golden Gate Bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic from 8:30 p.m. on July 4 until the fireworks conclude. Pedestrian and bicycle access will also be impacted; the east sidewalk between the towers will be shut down from 5 a.m. on Friday, July 3, through 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, for pyrotechnic setup and dismantling.

The west sidewalk will maintain regular hours on July 3 and will be open on July 4 from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. before closing for the evening's events. These measures ensure safety for both spectators and the technical crews responsible for the elaborate celebration of the nation's semiquincentennial





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Golden Gate Bridge July 4 Fireworks U.S. 250Th Birthday San Francisco Public Transit Event Closures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos: White House lawn octagon celebrates Trump's 80th, nation's 250thA massive UFC event is taking over the White House’s South Lawn. The event celebrates President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the De

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Rings in America's 250th Birthday on the White House South LawnA historic UFC event celebrated the United States' 250th anniversary with weigh‑ins, fan festivals, and a headline bout on the White Home South Lawn, highlighTing a unique blend of sport and national heritage.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250: Mixed Martial Arts Event Takes Over White House Lawn for America's 250thThe UFC is staging a major fight night, UFC Freedom 250, on the South Lawn of the White House as part of America's 250th-anniversary celebrations. The event features an undefeated champion and a special musical performance, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Read more »

Survey Shows record Low in American Pride and Historic Distrust in Institutions Ahead of 250th BirthdayA major new poll reveals a nation deeply pessimistic about its future, with record-low levels of pride and plummeting confidence in government, media, and other key institutions as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

Read more »