‘Golden boy’ Ivy League grad who murdered hedge-fund dad over allowance speaks out in new interview

Convicted killer Thomas Gilbert Jr. breaks silence in prison interview, bizarrely claiming innocence in his hedge-fund father's 2015 Manhattan murder.

Video shows illegal aliens found crammed inside semi-truck sleeper cab in alleged smuggling bust EXCLUSIVE: DHS blasts sanctuary leaders after illegal immigrant accused of bat attack freed from jailIllegal alien charged with killing 4 young people in wrong-way DUI crash on Oklahoma highway Jewish UCLA students beaten with sticks, pepper sprayed and knocked out by anti-Israel campus mob: lawsuit Manhunt launched for samurai sword attack suspect with sex crime conviction after party assault: sheriffAnna 'Delvey' Sorokin still posting from New York City as DHS signals her deportation may finally be coming Federal agents in New Jersey beat back anti-ICE agitators in chaos outside Delaney Hall detention facilityLongtime GOP senator loses primary after rival's Trump endorsement and more top headlinesGunmaker lawsuit after Auburn grad’s death faces major obstacle, attorney warns All 50,000 evacuees cleared to return home after chemical tank crisis at Southern California aerospace plant U.S. military kills alleged narco-terrorist in lethal strike on drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright and wife share story of 2017 crash that left her permanently paralyzed 'Tesla Road Rage Driver' sentenced to seven years in prison after attacking mother and daughter in HawaiiAdults-only dining gains support among Americans, according to new surveyEXCLUSIVE: New Jersey lawmaker slams “illegal immigration disgrace” in Garden StateUS ramps up Ebola precautions as outbreak spreads in Central AfricaFox News Flash top headlines for May 27The privileged Princeton graduate who gunned down his millionaire hedge-fund father inside the family’s luxury Manhattan apartment after a fight over money is speaking out publicly nearly a decade after the grisly killing that horrified New York’s elite.in which he bizarrely maintained his innocence despite overwhelming evidence and despite his own mother identifying him as the killer moments after the 2015 shooting.

Gilbert, now imprisoned at Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, appeared gaunt and withdrawn during the interview, at times mumbling short responses before abruptly cutting the conversation short.

"I just want to present my case," Gilbert said in the interview with Court TV. "That narrative misses a lot of the facts of the case, particularly pertaining to my innocence. "Thomas Gilbert, Jr. appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, January 9, 2015. He was later convicted of fatally shooting his father, hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert, Sr. At left is his defense attorney Alex Spiro.

But prosecutors long argued the facts were unmistakable. Gilbert is serving a sentence of 30 years to life for fatally shooting his father, wealthy hedge-fund founder Thomas Gilbert Sr., in the head inside the family’s luxury Beekman Place apartment after becoming enraged over cuts to the $1,000-a-week allowance funding his lavish lifestyle.

Authorities said Gilbert sent his mother out of the apartment on a bizarre errand to buy him a Coca-Cola before pulling the trigger and attempting to stage the killing as a suicide by placing the Glock pistol in his father’s hand. "My son — he was nuts," Shelley Gilbert said in a 911 call highlighted during the Court TV special.

"But I didn’t know he was this nuts. " Gilbert's father was the founder and manager of New York-based Wainscott Capital Partners Fund and was well known in Manhattan finance circles. The Court TV special revisits the killing through interviews with Gilbert himself, retired NYPD detectives, forensic psychologists, true-crime author John Glatt author John Glatt and former friends and acquaintances who watched the once-promising Ivy League graduate unravel in the years before the killing.

NICK REINER'S DEFENSE ATTORNEY WEIGHS INSANITY PLEA AS MURDER CASE ENTERS DISCOVERY PHASE, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS Tommy Gilbert and Anna Rothschild attend the 2014 Animal USA Event at The Jane Hotel on January 29, 2014 in New York City. Among those interviewed was retired NYPD Detective Joseph Cirigliano, one of the first investigators to respond to the Beekman Place apartment after the shooting. The special also featured forensic psychologist Dr. N.G.

Berrill, who discussed Gilbert’sDuring Gilbert’s 2019 sentencing, prosecutors argued he"threw the ultimate tantrum" after his wealthy parents gradually reduced the allowance and pushed him to become more self-sufficient. MENENDEZ BROTHERS DISCUSS 'BULLYING AND TRAUMA' IN PRISON IN RARE PUBLIC REMARKS, NEW PODCAST INTERVIEWROB REINER, WIFE MICHELE'S MURDER CASE LIKELY HINGES ON SON'S MENTAL COMPETENCY: EXPERTS Real estate of 20 Beekman Place, New York City.

Thomas Gilbert Jr., the 70-year-old founder and president of Wainscott Capital Partners, was shot in the head during a violent encounter with his son Thomas Gilbert Jr., inside the victim's multimillion-dollar apartment.

"You knew exactly what you were doing," Jackson said during the 2019 sentencing, according to The Times. "You were not insane at the time you killed your father. You were not insane then. You are not insane now.

"out what they described as a calculated murder plot, including purchasing a .40-caliber Glock months earlier from a seller in Ohio and attempting to stage the crime scene as a suicide. EX-STAR ATHLETE ACCUSED IN PRINCETON BROTHER'S GRISLY MURDER RETURNS TO COURT AS PROSECUTORS PREP INDICTMENTand obsessive-compulsive disorder. Mental health experts and people close to the case described Gilbert as increasingly unstable in the years leading up to the killing. The building at 20 Beekman Place, New York City.

Thomas Gilbert Jr., the 70-year-old founder and president of Wainscott Capital Partners, was shot in the head during a violent encounter with his son Thomas Gilbert Jr., inside the victim's multimillion-dollar apartment. Despite those claims, prosecutors argued Gilbert’s actions before and after the murder, including sending his mother out to buy a Coca-Cola and later contacting a criminalAt his 2019 sentencing, Shelley Gilbert insisted her son was mentally ill and unable to fully comprehend his actions, according to The New York Times.

She pleaded with the judge to place him in a psychiatric facility instead of prison. LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB Thomas Gilbert, Jr. is walked into Central Booking at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Gilbert is charged with murdering his father, hedge fund owner Thomas Gilbert, Sr.But jurors rejected Gilbert’s insanity defense, concluding he murdered his hedge-fund manager father with a close-range shot to the head using a .40-caliber Glock purchased months earlier from a seller in Ohio. Prosecutors said Gilbert then placed the weapon in his father’s hand in an attempt to stage the killing as a suicide before fleeing the apartment.

"Thomas Gilbert, Sr. was a beloved member of his family and business community when his own son murdered him in a cold-blooded killing," then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said following the conviction in 2019. "But now, thanks to my office’s prosecutors, the defendant has finally been held accountable and he will serve a life sentence for this unconscionable crime. "with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homicide Us New York City New York Crime World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio family pushes ‘Dom’s Law’ to block convicted violent offenders from profiting on social mediaAn Ohio family is calling on state lawmakers to modernize the state’s “Son of Sam” law.

Read more »

Former Drug Dealer and Probation Officer Convicted of 1978 Manslaughter of StepdaughterJanice Nix, once a drug kingpin turned probation worker, was found guilty of manslaughter and child cruelty for scalding her five‑year‑old stepdaughter Andrea Bernard to death in 1978, after new testimony from the victim's brother overturned her long‑standing claims of an accident.

Read more »

Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano: Preview, Predictions and LineupsLeipzig plays host to the 2026 UEFA Conference League final, as Premier League meets La Liga.

Read more »

‘Golden boy’ Ivy Leaguer who murdered NYC dad over allowance debuts shocking new look in first-ever interviewGilbert is serving 30 years to life for the heinous 2015 slaying of his hedge-fund father.

Read more »