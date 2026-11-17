After Peg Munson and Mel Owens—who met and fell in love on season two of The Golden Bachelor—called it quits, she’s sharing insight into what led to their split.

“We came to the understanding because it wasn’t about marriage for us,” Munson noted during the Nov. 16 episode on the. “He didn’t want to get married.

I didn’t want to get married. We didn’t want to be engaged. We’re in our 60s. That’s great for the young kids, but when you’re in your 60s, it’s like, ‘Look, I just need to know if you’re dateable.

Also read Peg Munson Shares First-Person Account Of Golden Bachelor Split With Mel Owens

’” Noting that she's experienced a "rough couple of months," Munson shared the turning point came a few weeks before she shared their breakup publicly.

“I always have said relationships don’t create things; they reveal things,” she added. “First six months were great. I felt like I was a main character in a fantasy romance novel, and it was wonderful. But then real life kicked in.

”“I would try to talk to him, communicate with him," she explained.

"And as everybody saw on the show, I mean, he is just not a lot of emotion at all. ” But ultimately, when Munson got sick and Owens didn't check in, she realized that their issues stemmed from a deeper place.

"I was like, ‘Alright, well,'" she explained, "'is this guy capable of meeting me where I’m at? ’”“He was pretty hurt because he didn’t see it coming,” she added.

“It wasn’t mutual. I tried to talk to him about some of the things that I needed, and he just wasn’t responsive. ” In late October, Munson detailed the decision to call it quits, with their breakup coming one year after the finale. “I did have to make the difficult decision to step away from the relationship,” Munson noted at thet time.

“Sometimes, even when there's love, it just doesn't turn out the way that we hoped. So right now, I'm just, I'm just focusing on healing my heart and just focusing on myself, my health, and looking forward to the next chapter. ”“I'm grateful for the memories," she continued, "and most of all, I'm grateful for you guys along this journey with me.

”and insisting, "if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them," adding that he wanted them to "try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.

"is a fellow sexagenarian, his connection with the retired firefighter and bomb tech was quite explosive, with the former NFL linebacker praising her as "high-energy" to Though he didn't take a knee during his November 2025 finale, the sports lawyer still offered up a Neil Lane sparkler, saying, "This represents our commitment to love, to give us time to figure out together what our future holds. ", sharing on Instagram, "I did have to make the difficult decision to step away from the relationship.

Sometimes, even when there's love, it just doesn't turn out the way that we hoped. So right now, I'm just, I'm just focusing on healing my heart and just focusing on myself, my health, and looking forward to the next chapter. ”And they were certainly smiling when, after choosing their relationship over the $250,000 prize, they got engaged and walked away with a surprise check worth $190,000. After the Finale Rosefinale, they continued to pursue a relationship off-camera.

In fact, the show revealed that they've met each other families and that they're planning to move to the same city.strong post-show. Six days after the Chicago-based football player dubbed the pedatric speech therapist "mon amour" in an August 2025"This is frickin unreal," Alexe said.

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"I am leaving with money, but not just money—love, the most important thing. " And they're bringing their love to the Windy City, with the show revealing Alexe's plans to move to Chicago with Andrew.stashed a laptop" and had been sending an ex love letters.

However, the nurse practitioner denied contacting him on the show.

"Did me and my ex still have a relationship prior to this? " she said. "Yes, because I didn’t think I was gonna meet anybody here. "'s went on to travel across the U.S. together and made plans to build a future together, including moving closer.

"San Diego is apparently, to him, not anywhere he could grow his career," she explained. "I never really got full answers. I don’t really know what the true reason was.

"Bachelor Happy Hour . "Gary is, I can honestly say right now, one of my best friends. I’ll call him if I have a problem. He kind of talks me off the ledge a little bit, and we are always there for each other.

We have each other’s back.

" While she acknowledged that the nearly 2,000 miles between them complicates the situation, she hasn't given up hope. "All I know is that for me, a big thing with any relationship, a romantic one for sure, is I want to be friends first," she continued. "Because I want to be with my best friend growing older.

"However, they ultimately realized they weren't each other's person and that they were better off as friends.video. "He lives five and a half hours away. But the point is this: We are not a in-love couple. Nope, we are not.

We never fell in love. We had a great connection on the show.

"“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship,” Grant wrote on his Instagram Story June 13.

“We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term. ”"We are living proof that no matter what life throws at you that there is still hope, even at our age," Joan said on"I waited 'til this moment in this amazing location to tell you that I love you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.

I want to wake up next to you in the morning, and I want to kiss you when I go to bed at night.

" Though the pair are still navigating long-distance, they're slowly making plans for their life together. “We have grown kids and they just happen to be falling into that part of their lives too," Joan shared, explaining why they're considering a 2027 wedding date. "We'll get married sometime when our kids aren't getting married.

""He was making bold proclamations of love and then suddenly the next day he was like, nothing and he denied ever being in love," Jenn told hostduring the Sept. 3 episode. "All the promises he had made to me, all of the love that he had wanted to give to me wasn't there anymore.

"recounting his side of the story to Instagram, where in addition to taking "accountability” he shared insight into why he ended the relationship in a 15-minute phone call. While Jenn alleged he dumped her during the call in August, he claimed that Jenn demanded to know what was wrong as he tried to find a way to break the news in person.

"I didn't really know what else to do," he explained, noting he had been waiting to tell her in person. "She kind of forced my hand. "and tied the knot in a January 2024 televised ceremony. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth," Gerry said during a joint appearance onwith Theresa April 2024.

“We've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage. "Bachelor Happy Hour. "I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you," Joey told his final rose recipient, before getting down on one knee during. "There is something about you.

You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It's a feeling I've never had before.

" Imagining his forever with the Louisiana native, he continued, "I have known for a while that I've wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn't know how beautiful that life could be until I met you. ", they were willing to dive into the deep end. "I'm going to try something a little different," he said while offering up an Ascher cut Neil Lane diamond. "I'm following my heart today.

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My heart's telling me that you are amazing, you are everything that I'm looking for.

"they no longer saw forever in each other's eyes. "While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, "we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. "'s oceanfront proposal.

Touched by the software salesman's decision to reach out to her mom for her blessing, she gushed, "I knew I was not in control of what was going to come out of my mouth.

" The finale's coda acknowledged Charity's ex and marketing manager Eliza had hit some bumps after returning from Mexico, and days later they announced they had officially ended their engagement. "Tricky emotions watching it all unfold," he wrote on Instagram December 2023. "We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. "Though that meant her planned engagement gown remained packed, "I just had to do what I felt was right," she said.

"Love is all about taking risk. " Two days after their December 2023 finale aired, she announced on her Instagram Stories that their relationship had "dissolved due to multiple infidelities. " Aven later issued an apology to Kylee, writing, "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. "teased to E!

News, a statement that way undersold her August 2023 finale. Dropping to one knee, integrative medicine specialist"perfect," asking the child and family therapist, "Would you do me the honor of turning this fairytale into a reality?

" While their happily ever after awaits—the pair said they're considering a 2025 or 2026 wedding—the Georgia native. "So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down. You know that we've talked about this—about how amazing this opportunity would be. And I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you're gonna be on.

"You are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined.

", in what Kaity labeled "a cute little chapel celebration. " Though they'd initially planned a larger affair, "I just took a step back, and I was like, 'I don't know if we need this,'" she explained on a June 2025 episode of thepodcast. "The whole point of a wedding is just staying true to the love and the connection of both of us, and I felt like I was honing in too much on little details.

" But one key element left her charmed. The aunt who nominated her to compete for Zach's heart found the Austin-area chapel they used for their ceremony. Said Kaity, "It was perfect.

"But a year after Maltby relocated from Nashville to be with Allio in Ohio, he confirmed they'd split. "We both threw a lot into this relationship and it's really awful when it doesn't work out," Allio said on a September 2023 episode of.

"When things don't work out, when you realize that love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible, you mourn the loss, not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned. ""I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you,"in a joint May 2023 statement.

"We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye," they wrote on Instagram. "This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate.

"stalled when he kissed another woman while their 2022 season was still airing. "I do not stand by what I did at all," he said on. "It was not cool. It wasn't fair to Rachel, and it haunts me daily still.

It's something I'm ashamed of and certainly wish I could have done it differently like a million times over.

". "The people around me could see that my sparkle had dulled and I was far from thriving," she wrote in a November 2022She acknowledged they "had joyous moments often, but deep down I was struggling and felt misaligned with the best version of me.

", "There was lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye-to-eye," Nayte acknowledged that not having that final split conversation in person was "a dick move. "' suitors) announced in a joint January 2022 statement. "Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.

""What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," they said in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

"We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually. "'s seventh season, they realized they could see forever in each other's eyes. Initially settling in San Diego, the travel nurse and the financial manager wed in a 65-guest oceanfront ceremony in Puerto Rico in November 2023, they made their love permanent,season seven in 2021, broke up on the show, then reconciled after production wrapped.

In May 2022, they announced they were engaged, and that Becca proposed.

"I hope that other people can now feel empowered and say it's okay to bend the rules,", "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. "