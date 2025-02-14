Gold Surges to New Record High Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainty

Gold continues its impressive rally, reaching a new all-time high for the third consecutive week. The precious metal's upward trajectory is driven by investor anxieties surrounding escalating geopolitical tensions and a lack of significant economic data releases. Investors view gold as a safe haven asset during periods of uncertainty.

Gold surged to a new all-time high for the third consecutive week, continuing its impressive upward trajectory. The precious metal reached a record level above $2,940, fueled by investor anxiety over escalating geopolitical tensions and a lack of significant economic data releases. While the economic calendar remained relatively quiet, gold's rally persisted, driven primarily by market sentiment and global uncertainty.

Investors flocked to gold as a safe-haven asset, seeking refuge from the volatile economic landscape.The week began with a strong bullish performance for gold, gaining over 1.5% on Monday. This surge came amidst heightened trade tensions, with President Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on various countries, including a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports. Gold's price extended its climb to a new all-time high after Trump signed the proposed tariffs into action. However, the rally was temporarily halted by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony, which reassured markets about the current economic climate and suggested no immediate need for monetary policy adjustments. The release of the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed a 3% annual inflation rate, exceeding market expectations. This data triggered an initial spike in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, pressuring gold prices lower. However, the USD's subsequent weakness and easing geopolitical tensions, particularly following a phone call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, allowed gold to recover and regain its upward momentum. The week concluded with gold investors holding a cautious optimism, anticipating further developments in trade policy and global affairs





