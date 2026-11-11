Gold Slumps 2.1% as CPI Beat Expectations and Fed Signals Hike

Gold fell 2.1% to $4,051.50 an ounce after the US CPI rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% forecast, prompting a stronger dollar, higher Treasury yields and a hawkish tone from Fed Gov. Christopher Waller.

Gold traded down 2.1% to $4,051.50 an ounce on Tuesday, with US futures for December delivery falling 1.92% to $4,035.30. The decline was triggered by a 0.4% rise in the United States consumer price index (CPI) for January, a figure that surpassed economists' expectation of 0.3% and followed a 0.6% jump in September. The CPI data pushed the dollar index higher and Treasury yields up, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively this year.

Mechanism Behind the Gold Selloff

The gold market reacted to a combination of macro‑economic indicators rather than any change in demand for jewellery or central‑bank purchases. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher Treasury yields increase the opportunity cost of holding a non‑interest‑bearing metal. Both channels acted simultaneously, driving price declines in gold, silver and palladium. Silver fell 2.9% to $51.86 an ounce and palladium slid 1% to $1,031.20, confirming a broad precious‑metals reaction.

Also read US October CPI Impact on Fed Rate Hike Probability and Markets

Fed Governor Waller's Hawkish Outlook

Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized that short‑term borrowing costs should rise next month, even if government data show inflation slowing. He also stated that a half‑percentage‑point increase should be considered if inflation readings worsen. Waller's remarks signal that another rate hike could be on the table, keeping real yields - nominal yields minus inflation - on the rise. Historically, rising real yields weigh more heavily on gold than headline rate expectations alone.

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Implications for Investors and the Market Ahead

Gold's near‑term trajectory will depend on whether forthcoming inflation and labour‑market data validate Waller's call for an additional hike. If inflation cools, the dollar and yields could retreat, potentially stabilising gold prices. Conversely, worsening inflation could intensify opportunity‑cost pressure, leading to further declines. Investors should monitor the next US CPI release, the Fed's policy meeting, and any shifts in the dollar index or the 10‑year Treasury yield. A half‑point hike signal would be the single biggest catalyst for another downward move in gold.

Broader Market Context

The price swings observed in gold, silver and palladium reflect a rates‑and‑dollar narrative rather than a supply‑demand story. While the jewellery market may feel the impact of higher retail prices if the dollar remains strong, the primary driver of today's selloff remains macro‑economic policy expectations. Market participants should thus focus on the Fed's policy path and real yield trends rather than shifts in demand for precious metals.