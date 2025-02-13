Gold Resumes Rally Despite Peace Deal Hopes and Inflation Concerns

Gold prices are experiencing a renewed upswing, reaching near $2,920. Traders are embracing gold as a safe haven despite potential peace talks in Ukraine and persistent inflation worries in the United States.

Gold prices are surging once again, resuming their upward trajectory near $2,920. Despite headwinds such as the possibility of a peace deal in Ukraine and concerns about US inflation, bullion traders are showing a strong preference for the safe-haven asset. This rally comes despite the release of the US Consumer Price Index ( CPI ) data for January, which traders are seemingly disregarding.

Adding to the bullish sentiment is Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's two testimonies before lawmakers at Capitol Hill. The January CPI figures, which exceeded expectations, have reinforced the Fed's stance on maintaining interest rates for an extended period to combat persistent inflation. While US yields have risen over the past two days, the simultaneous increase in gold buying raises questions about the sustainability of this upward trend.Geopolitical developments are also playing a role in gold's price movement. US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Hamas regarding the release of hostages has fueled uncertainty, while the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia are creating a 'risk-on' atmosphere in markets, benefiting the Euro and weakening the US Dollar. This softer dollar, as measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is advantageous for gold. The CME FedWatch tool now indicates a 64.3% probability of interest rates remaining unchanged in June, compared to 50.3% before the CPI release. This suggests a prolonged period of stable rates as the Fed battles inflation. Technical analysis points to a potential 'buy the dip' strategy, but traders must remain aware of the substantial tail risk posed by successful Ukraine peace talks. Such an event could trigger a risk-on wave, leading to safe-haven outflows and a decline in gold prices. Key support levels to watch for are $2,892, $2,875, and $2,847. Resistance levels to overcome are $2,920, $2,937, and $2,950. A sustained rally could push gold towards the psychologically significant $3,000 level





