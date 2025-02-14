Gold Rally Continues Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions

Gold prices are surging to new highs driven by anticipation of US President Trump's reciprocal tariffs on China. The market is showing signs of fatigue, but gold is still poised to test its all-time high. The weaker US dollar and upcoming US Retail Sales data are also influencing gold's price action.

Gold is surging yet again on Friday, fueled by anticipation surrounding US President Trump's planned reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect in a few weeks. While market sentiment displays some fatigue with the ongoing gold rally, its momentum remains strong. Gold is poised to test its all-time high of $2,942 on Friday. Currently trading at $2,930, gold is on track to close out the week with a new all-time high and substantial gains.

The latest price surge follows President Trump's signing of an executive order authorizing reciprocal tariffs on Thursday. Although implementation will take several weeks, investors are proactively seeking safe haven assets, driving gold prices higher. Adding further fuel to the rally is a significantly weaker US dollar (USD) and US Dollar Index (DXY). The dollar's weakness stems from the extended timeframe before Trump's tariffs take effect, opening a window for negotiations and diminishing the immediate need for a safe-haven flight.Meanwhile, gold futures on Comex are trading at a notable premium to spot prices, with the most active April contract surpassing $2,960. Despite this premium, cash gold is trading $30 below its all-time high, according to Reuters. The release of January's US Retail Sales data at 13:30 GMT will be closely watched, with expectations for a 0.1% decline compared to December's 0.4% increase. Gold's upward trajectory suggests a potential for fresh all-time highs before the weekend. However, geopolitical shifts could potentially alter the market dynamics, diminishing the demand for gold. Technical analysis indicates the first support level at $2,919, followed by S1 support at $2,909 and S2 support at $2,890. On the upside, the R1 resistance at $2,938 and R2 resistance at $2,948 need to be overcome. A successful break above $2,950 could pave the way for a test of the psychologically significant $3,000 level.





