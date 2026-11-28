COMEX gold rose 4% to $3,708.40 per ounce as China's Central Huijin injection lifted risk assets, but a 93% chance of a December rate hike limits upside.

Gold prices surged on the back of a broad rally in Chinese and global equities, with the US gold contract climbing 4% to $3,708.40 per ounce, up $143.80 from Wednesday's close. Indian gold futures also advanced, rising 3.2% to an intraday high of ₹1,26,251 per 10 grams. Yet the rally faces a significant obstacle: traders are pricing a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points at its December 8-9 meeting, according to Kalshi market data.

The move unfolded in a thin trading environment, since US markets closed early for the Thanksgiving holiday. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.92% from 4.86% on Wednesday, adding pressure on a metal that pays no interest. For COMEX February gold, the $3,600 per ounce level remains the critical threshold that traders are watching to see whether the rebound holds.

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Central Huijin Injection Sparked the Gold Rally

The gold rally was triggered by Chinese equities, after Beijing deployed Central Huijin, the state investment fund, to buy into the stock market as a liquidity intervention aimed at stabilising share prices. The ChiNext index, which is heavy with technology names, jumped 11.6% in a single session.

That coordinated state action signalled to global investors that Chinese authorities were willing to act decisively, triggering a broad re-rating of risk assets from Shanghai to New York. Gold, silver and March copper futures all benefited as the dollar-denominated commodities complex rallied in tandem.

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Competing Views on Gold Demand and Rate Risks

Bullish analysts argue that the China stimulus-driven liquidity injection and the global equity rebound justify further gold gains, with $3,600 per ounce as the key support level that must hold. They see the coordinated China-US equity rally and renewed risk appetite as supportive of precious metals demand.

Bearish arguments center on interest rates. A 93% probability of a December rate hike and Treasury yields at 4.92% argue against sustained gold strength, because higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will maintain a restrictive stance, making interest-bearing assets more attractive than gold.

Silver's surge of over 10%, more than double gold's gain, points to a different driver. Silver is used heavily in solar panels, electronics and manufacturing, so its outperformance typically signals expectations of stronger industrial demand. The 5.1% rise in March copper futures reinforces that reading, suggesting the move was a growth-expectation trade rather than a fear-driven flight to safety.

The domestic Indian response was uneven. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 5%, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart gained 3.5% and Kalyan Jewellers added 3%. Titan, India's largest organised jewellery player, rose only 0.9%, P N Gadgil Jewellers edged up 0.2%, and Senco Gold fell 1.6%, while PC Jeweller and Thangamayil were flat.

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December 4 Jobs Report Will Shape the Gold Outlook

The US jobs report for November, due on December 4, is the most important near-term catalyst for gold. Strong employment figures would reinforce expectations of a more restrictive Federal Reserve and could cap gold's upside, while weak data could ease rate-hike pressure and give gold room to run.

Two other variables will determine whether the rebound lasts. Traders will watch whether COMEX February gold can hold above $3,600 per ounce, and whether China follows through with additional liquidity measures or whether the Central Huijin injection proves to be a one-off. Thin holiday trading volumes in the US also add a note of caution, since price moves during low-liquidity sessions can reverse quickly once full participation returns.