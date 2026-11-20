Gold prices fall 2.9% to $3,580 per ounce as speculation mounts over a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December, impacting millions of retirement accounts.

Gold prices dropped significantly on Friday, falling 2.9 percent to trade at $3,580 per ounce by 3:20 a.m. ET. This decline places the precious metal on track for its worst weekly performance in eight months. The sharp downturn follows growing market speculation that the Federal Reserve will implement another interest rate increase in December to combat persistent inflation.

Over the past 30 days, the value of gold has collapsed by 8.9 percent. This current dip is part of a broader, steeper trajectory that sees gold prices falling approximately 22 percent from just under $4,600 per ounce at the beginning of May. While the market experienced turbulence in July and August, the recent steady decrease marks a critical shift in investor sentiment toward the precious metal.

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Central Banks and Rate Hike Pressures

Fergal O'Connor, an economist at University College Cork, explained that a reduction in central bank gold purchases has contributed to this price fall. He noted that record central bank acquisitions from 2022 onwards had previously supported gold through a challenging rising interest rate environment. However, as this trend has moderated, the support has weakened. Coupled with rising interest rate expectations driven by hotter inflation numbers in the United States, the negative relationship between gold and real interest rates is reasserting itself.

Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst for Capital.com, told Reuters that there appears to be forced liquidation across the market. He cited expectations of imminent U.S. rate hikes and persistent inflation as drivers for high yields and a stronger U.S. dollar, both of which pressure gold prices. Meanwhile, President Trump has repeatedly called for radically reduced interest rates, describing the recent 25-basis point jump as unfortunate and arguing rates should be 1 percent or less.

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Retirement Accounts and ETF Exposure

The declining value of gold will have major implications for the investment portfolios and retirement accounts of millions of Americans. Data from State Street Investment Management indicates that 27 percent of client portfolios held physically backed gold products in 2025, up from 12 percent the previous year. The average commodity allocation among these portfolios increased from 3.1 percent to nearly eight percent, with gold averaging around 4.5 percent of portfolios in 2025.

Investors holding gold mining stocks are facing even steeper losses. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which tracks a basket of major gold-mining companies, saw its value fall by 14.7 percent over the past month. Over the past three months, the ETF fell by 23.1 percent. Many retirement portfolios and brokerage accounts hold gold through exchange-traded funds, and those investors are taking a significant hit as the underlying asset value declines.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

According to the World Gold Council, exchange-traded funds received $2.7 billion in net inflows in October 2026, despite the falling gold price. However, the value of assets under management fell by 6 percent overall to $542 billion as lower gold prices outweighed the additional investment. Americans who are retired or approaching retirement are particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations as they lack the time to recover from significant investment losses.

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is currently set at 3.75-4.00 percent, reflecting a 25-basis point bump from the previous 3.5-3.75 percent. U.S. inflation hit 3.7 percent in September, up from 3.4 percent the previous month. Additionally, U.S. mortgage rates reached a three-year high in October according to Freddie Mac, further increasing inflationary pressures that had already been strengthened by the Iran war. As interest rates rise, holding wealth in gold generally becomes less attractive compared to interest-paying bank accounts, while the strengthening dollar makes gold more expensive for international buyers.