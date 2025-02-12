Gold Market Shifts: London Shortage Fuels New York Stockpile Surge

The global gold market is undergoing a significant transformation, with London experiencing a shortage of physical gold while New York stockpiles reach record highs. This imbalance, fueled by potential US tariffs, arbitrage opportunities, and central bank gold accumulation, is creating market volatility and driving transatlantic gold transfers.

In recent months, the global gold market has experienced an unusual and dramatic shift. London , historically the world’s dominant hub for bullion trading, is facing an acute shortage of physical gold, while stockpiles in New York have surged to record levels. This unprecedented movement has led to significant withdrawal delays at the Bank of England’s vaults, with wait times increasing from a few days originally, to as long as eight weeks.

Meanwhile, COMEX stockpiles in New York have expanded at a pace last seen in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, when an unprecedented $30 trillion in fiscal and monetary stimulus flooded financial markets. The growing imbalance between these two financial centers has intensified market volatility. Traders have been capitalizing on widening price discrepancies between London’s spot market and New York’s futures contracts, triggering vast transatlantic gold transfers. Analysts point to two primary factors driving this disruption: concerns over potential US tariffs on bullion and a transatlantic arbitrage opportunity arising from higher futures prices in New York compared to London’s spot market. However, these explanations alone do not fully capture the complexity of the shift. Other underlying forces, such as heightened geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and an acceleration in central bank gold accumulation by nations like China and Russia, may be playing an equally significant role in reshaping the landscape of global gold trade. While some analysts and industry experts argue that concerns over potential US tariffs on bullion have prompted traders and investors to shift gold to New York, a closer examination reveals that this explanation is insufficient for several reasons. Unlike industrial commodities such as steel or aluminum, where trade barriers and protectionist policies can incentivize domestic production, gold operates under fundamentally different dynamics. Indeed, it is not a key input in manufacturing but rather a store of value, a financial asset, and more importantly a finite resource that cannot be artificially increased or substituted, as no level of sanctions or tariffs can directly impact gold production of a given mine. Moreover, the US being only the fifth producer of gold worldwide, it lacks the production power to impose effective tariffs on gold. One hypothesis supported by investment specialists suggests that the real concern lies in the ambiguity of the administration’s directives, which have often been broad and blurry. This uncertainty has fuelled fears that tariffs could inadvertently be applied to gold or at least create the perception of such a risk, triggering market anxiety. This effect is magnified by the popularity and importance of gold as an investment and store of value, with investors trading more than $160 billion worth of gold-backed instruments a day, according to the World Gold Council, which is roughly equal to trading volume for T-Bills. Financial analysts also point out that the broader objectives of Trump’s trade policy, which is about boosting domestic production, expanding job creation, and addressing trade imbalances, do not align with imposing tariffs on gold. The administration’s stance, encapsulated in the 'Make America Great Again' agenda and Trump’s recent will to make America a “manufacturing powerhouse”, is focused on protecting and revitalizing US industries, which gold, as a non-manufactured asset, does not directly influence. Ultimately, the evidence suggests that the movement of gold from London to New York is not driven explicitly by fears of tariffs. Instead, it reflects deeper financial incentives, such as arbitrage opportunities between London spot prices and US futures contracts, along with broader market realignments driven by foreign central bank purchases and global economic uncertainty. Another more plausible explanation for the shortage of bullion in London can be found looking at central banks, especially those from emerging countries, who have been increasing their purchase of gold. China is the central figure in this phenomenon, leading a global gold accumulation strategy. Many analysts believe its actual purchases far exceed official reports—potentially by a factor of ten—fueling speculation about its long-term monetary objectives and the impact on gold availability. Indeed, in 2023 alone, central banks led by China purchased 1,037 metric tons of gold, with the Popular Bank of China (PBoC) buying more gold than all other central banks combined, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). This aggressive accumulation, coupled with the dumping of US treasuries in its reserve, has gained significance in the wake of increasing economic sanctions, highlighting the geopolitical risks of this trend. This reflects a broader movement among emerging economies seeking to insulate themselves from Western financial dominance





