Gold Ends Week Higher Despite Friday Drop, Fueled by US Dollar Weakness and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Gold prices, though briefly dipping below $2,900 on Friday, are set to close the week with a solid gain of over 0.80%. This upward movement is driven by a combination of factors, including weak US retail sales, a weakening US dollar, and the market's anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Gold prices experienced a slight dip on Friday, falling below the $2,900 mark, but the precious metal is poised to end the week with a notable gain of over 0.80%. This upward trend comes despite a mixed bag of economic data from the United States, where US retail sales unexpectedly plummeted in January, fueling weakness in the US dollar and leading to a drop in US Treasury yields.

This downturn in the dollar, coupled with expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) implementing more than one interest rate cut, has boosted the long-term appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset. \The decline in US retail sales, a key indicator of consumer spending, significantly exceeded market expectations, prompting a decline in the US dollar to its lowest level in a year. This weakening dollar, which often occurs during periods of economic uncertainty, benefits gold as it tends to rise when the dollar falls. Data also revealed a positive surprise in the Industrial Production sector for January, showing a 0.5% month-over-month increase, surpassing the anticipated 0.3% growth. However, the impact of the weak retail sales data overshadowed this positive development.\The Federal Reserve's potential for rate cuts in the coming months is further contributing to gold's appeal. Investors are pricing in significant easing by the Fed in 2025, as reflected in money market fed funds rate futures. This expectation of lower interest rates often leads to increased demand for gold, as it is a non-yielding asset that can act as a hedge against inflation. Meanwhile, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note retreated six basis points to 4.472%, creating a more favorable environment for gold.\The World Gold Council (WGC) reported that central banks continued their strong purchasing trend in 2022, acquiring over 1,136 tonnes of gold, the highest yearly purchase on record. This surge in demand from central banks, particularly those in emerging economies like China, India, and Turkey, reflects the growing confidence in gold as a reliable store of value and a way to diversify their reserves





