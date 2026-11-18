Spot gold prices fall below 3800 an ounce as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and a surging US dollar weigh on precious metals markets.

Spot gold prices extended their recent downturn on Wednesday, falling below 3,800 an ounce to reach their lowest level in more than a year. This sharp decline in bullion values is primarily driven by fresh signals of further monetary tightening from Federal Reserve officials, coupled with a surging US dollar that continues to dampen investor appetite for precious metals.

Market Reaction to Hawkish Fed Commentary

Spot gold fell nearly 1.5 percent to 3,792 an ounce as of 05:20 GMT, deepening losses driven by a surging US dollar. The latest drop came after St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem and New York Fed President John Williams added to recent hawkish comments from central bank policymakers pointing to further interest rate increases.

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Musalem noted that the US economy would likely need several more rate hikes before spring, while Williams said officials still had more work to do to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2 percent target. These statements have significantly impacted market sentiment, reinforcing expectations of a tighter monetary policy environment in the near term.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Strength

Bullion has shed more than a quarter of its value since the US war on Iran broke out in late February. This conflict pushed up energy prices and inflation, prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy. The resulting economic pressure has weighed heavily on gold, which traditionally benefits from safe-haven demand but struggles under the weight of higher interest rates.

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Adding further pressure on dollar-denominated metals, the US dollar index continued its rally on Wednesday, hovering around 103.6 near its highest level since April 2025. This strength in the greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, reducing global demand and pushing prices downward across international markets.

Future Policy Outlook and Market Expectations

Interest rate futures currently price in a 92 percent probability of a 25-basis-point increase next month alongside an 8 percent chance of a 50-basis-point move. Market participants are now looking ahead to the release of the Fed meeting minutes later on Wednesday for further clues on the policy outlook.

This anticipation follows Fed Chair Kevin Warsh refraining from directly addressing interest rates earlier this week, instead focusing on scenarios involving the economic impact of artificial intelligence. While AI remains a critical topic, the immediate focus for commodity traders remains the trajectory of inflation and the central bank's response to it.