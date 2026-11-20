Gold and silver prices crash as rising US interest rates and strong dollar suppress demand. Invesors face steep losses despite long-term resilience.

Gold and silver prices have suffered severe declines as investors retreat from precious metals in anticipation of aggressive US interest rate hikes. The spot price for gold dropped to $3,514 per troy ounce on Friday, marking a 13-month low and erasing significant value from recent gains. This sharp selloff has pushed losses for buyers who entered the market in spring 2025 beyond 30%, highlighting the immediate pain of the current monetary tightening cycle.

Gold Drops 36% From February Record Highs

Gold has lost 14% of its value since November 9 alone and has shed 36% from its February record high of nearly $5,600. The metal has declined on seven of the past eight trading days, with a 3% drop recorded in early London trading. Silver has experienced an even more brutal collapse, falling from a speculation-driven peak of approximately $110 in late January to $42, a decrease of more than 60% in ten months. These figures underscore the volatility and rapid repricing occurring in the precious metals sector.

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US Interest Rates Drive Capital Away From Gold

The primary driver behind this market rout is the prospect of further US interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Investors had already priced in a quarter-point hike for the December meeting, but the emerging possibility of multiple additional steps, including a potential half-point move, has forced a painful reassessment of asset values. Because gold pays no interest, it becomes significantly less attractive when bonds and savings accounts offer rising yields. A firmer dollar further compounds this pressure by making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for international buyers using other currencies.

ECB Expected to Raise Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

Macroeconomic conditions are equally challenging, with inflation in major economies remaining well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Elevated fuel and gas prices, combined with renewed Middle East tensions, are keeping energy markets on edge and reinforcing inflation fears. The European Central Bank is also widely expected to raise rates in December, adding pressure to euro-denominated gold demand. This coordinated tightening across major central banks creates a hostile environment for non-yielding assets, overriding traditional safe-haven logic that might otherwise support prices during geopolitical crises.

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Five-Year Returns Remain Strong Despite Recent Crash

Despite the current drawdown, the longer-term outlook for gold retains some strength. Investors who entered the market in spring 2025 are currently sitting on losses exceeding 30%, yet five-year returns remain up over 90%. This resilience underscores the metal's historical role as a hedge against systemic crises and long-term inflation. Many holders believe that geopolitical instability and persistent inflation will eventually restore gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset once the immediate impact of rising rates subsides.

Silver Crash Signals Broader Risk Appetite Contraction

Silver's rapid decline from $110 to $42 serves as a textbook example of a speculative unwind in a smaller, more volatile market. The speed of this fall suggests forced selling and liquidation of leveraged positions rather than a gradual repricing of fundamentals. This event signals that risk appetite is contracting across financial markets, a trend that historically precedes broader de-risking in equities and credit. As investors rotate capital into fixed-income instruments to maximize returns in a rising-rate environment, precious metals face sustained headwinds in the near term.