Gold and silver lost $1.4 trillion in 24 hours as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller hinted at aggressive rate hikes, triggering deep market corrections.

Gold and silver markets suffered a catastrophic valuation collapse on Wednesday, November 18, erasing approximately $1.4 trillion from their combined market capitalization in a single twenty-four-hour period. This unprecedented drawdown in precious metals valuation exceeded the entire total market capitalization of Bitcoin, which stood at roughly $1.26 trillion at the time. The simultaneous decline in both traditional safe-haven assets and digital stores of value highlights a broad-based investor retreat driven by shifting monetary policy expectations and aggressive tightening signals from the Federal Reserve.

Gold prices plummeted by roughly 3 percent on November 18, settling at $3,736 per ounce. This specific price point represents the lowest valuation recorded for the lustrous metal since September 2025, according to data provided by Reuters. The sharp depreciation indicates a fundamental breakdown in the current pricing structure that had supported higher valuations earlier in the year, marking a significant reversal of the previous bull market trends that had characterized the start of 2025.

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The decline is even more dramatic when viewed against historical peaks, as gold has now shed approximately one-third of its total value from the record high of nearly $5,595 per ounce achieved in January. For investors who entered the market during the previous bull run, the current valuation represents a substantial erosion of unrealized gains and principal capital. The speed of this correction has surprised many market participants who had anticipated a more gradual adjustment period rather than such a violent reversal.

Silver faced even steeper losses during the same trading session, dropping by 5.3 percent to close at $44.88 per ounce. The industrial and monetary metal is currently down by roughly 63 percent from its all-time high of over $121 reached in January. This massive percentage decline underscores the severity of the sell-off, particularly for those who invested heavily in precious metals earlier this year when sentiment was overwhelmingly positive and expectations for continued appreciation were high.

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The primary catalyst for this devastating wipeout was a statement made by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on November 18, suggesting that the central bank may opt for a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in December. This potential move represents a significant escalation in monetary tightening that contradicts recent market expectations for a more moderate approach. Beyond the immediate December proposal, Waller signaled that the Federal Reserve might implement an even more aggressive tightening program throughout 2027, forcing market participants to rapidly reprice the cost of capital for the coming years.

Bitcoin, for its part, continued to underperform on November 18, dropping to around $62,450 during the Wednesday trading session. The crypto asset had already fallen to near $62,000 over the preceding weekend, illustrating the deep correlation between traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets. The same macroeconomic factors affecting the prices of gold and silver are also affecting crypto, with Federal Reserve policy decisions now driving price action across both sectors simultaneously as investors flee risky assets.

Crypto market maker Wintermute warned that Bitcoin could potentially head into the $50,000 range if current trends continue, based on Bitcoin falling below the 200-week moving average. This technical indicator is considered a key long-term measure for determining broader market trends, and its breach suggests that the bearish pressure could persist. The warning reinforces the fear that the liquidity drain caused by higher interest rates will continue to impact all asset classes that rely on cheap debt.

Renowned economist and longtime Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff provided a troubling perspective on the potential fallout from the Federal Reserve stance, sharing his analysis on November 18. Schiff suggested that the drop in gold prices reflects investor belief that the Federal Reserve intends to fight inflation seriously and means business. He argued that if the central bank follows through on these promises, the financial system could face potentially disastrous consequences.

Schiff warned that the aggressive monetary stance could trigger a huge recession, potentially leading to a financial crisis worse than the one experienced in 2008. His warning highlights the fear that inflation control measures may inadvertently cause a severe contraction in economic activity, creating a double-edged sword for policymakers. Market participants are now weighing the risk of inflation persistence against the risk of a deflationary banking crisis that could destabilize global financial institutions.

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Despite the broader market turmoil, specific crypto assets are showing signs of recovery or stability. XRP's market cap remains on the verge of returning above $61 Billion, indicating strong institutional interest or speculative buying in that particular token. Meanwhile, all of Dogecoin's previously lost ground is expected to be recovered in the near term as traders rotate capital into high-beta assets within the ecosystem.

Solana is also approaching a $43 Billion valuation as traders attempt to identify which digital assets will survive the broader macroeconomic correction. These specific metrics illustrate the fragmented nature of the crypto market even as the broader asset class faces downward pressure from Federal Reserve policy. The divergence between major cryptocurrencies suggests that market sentiment is becoming increasingly selective rather than uniformly bearish across the entire digital asset landscape.

The timing of these comments proved critical, as they coincided with a weekend where Bitcoin had already fallen to near $62,000. The crypto asset continued to underperform on November 18, dropping to around $62,450 during the Wednesday trading session. The correlation between traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets has deepened, with Federal Reserve policy decisions now driving price action across both sectors simultaneously.

The crash in precious metals has also been accompanied by another major crash in the crypto market, with both sectors suffering significant losses. Bitcoin fell to near $62,000 over the weekend, and it was also underperforming on November 18, dropping to around $62,450 during Wednesday's trading session. The same macroeconomic factors affecting the prices of gold and silver are also affecting crypto, with Federal Reserve policy decisions now driving price action across both sectors simultaneously.

The combined impact of these developments has created a volatile environment for investors across all asset classes. The $1.4 trillion wipeout in precious metals serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with prolonged bull markets and sudden shifts in monetary policy. As the Federal Reserve prepares for its December meeting, all eyes will be on Governor Waller and his colleagues to see if their hawkish rhetoric translates into actual policy action, which could further exacerbate the current market downturn.