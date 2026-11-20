Goku uses the Ultra Instinct state to defeat Kefla with a Kamehameha in Dragon Ball Super. This iconic moment highlights Saiyan power in Universe 6 and Tournament of Power history.

On November 19th, 2017, the anime Dragon Ball Super aired Episode 116, featuring a pivotal battle where Goku defeated Kefla. This moment is widely regarded as one of the most significant in the franchise due to the debut of a new technique. The attack showcased a unique combination of physical prowess and energy manipulation.

The Ultra Instinct Technique Explained

The story begins with the sequel manga written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotaro. This sequel commemorated the 20th anniversary of the original series finale. It introduced the multiverse and a new level of power for the characters. The core mechanic is known as Ultra Instinct or the State of the Gods. Only deities are capable of using this advanced ability. It allows a user to sever the link between consciousness and body. This disconnection enables the user to dodge all kinds of attacks subconsciously. Goku first demonstrated this during the Tournament of Power. He maintained this state for the remainder of the tournament against various opponents.

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Universe 6 Warriors and Kefla

Universe 6 is full of powerful warriors who entered the Tournament of Power. They were willing to do anything within their power to win. Their goal was to save their universe from destruction. This universe is parallel to Universe 7 and also has Saiyans. These Saiyans possess similar powers to those in the main series. During the final stretch of the tournament, Goku faced a formidable foe. Kefla was created through a fusion of two Universe 6 Saiyans. Usually, a fusion like that ensures their victory in battle. However, neither fighter anticipated that Goku's Ultra Instinct state is on a league of its own. Kefla used all her power to ensure Goku stayed down. She even exhausted her last bit of energy to launch powerful energy waves.

Goku Dodges and Counterattacks

Thanks to his Ultra Instinct state, Goku swiftly dodged each of Kefla's attacks. He moved with ease, which otherwise would have been impossible for any other warrior. The evasion was so fluid that it highlighted the gap in skill levels. Instead of retreating, Goku used the momentum of the battle against his opponent. He rode along Kefla's giant energy wave to close the distance. This maneuver allowed him to get above her in mid-air. He jumped through the energy waves without taking damage. From this superior position, he launched a Kamehameha. The attack ensured his victory against Kefla with a point-blank finisher. It was a decisive strike that ended the confrontation instantly.

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Significance and Fan Reception

This specific attack holds special significance for the Dragon Ball Super series. It was the first time Goku used Kamehameha in his Ultra Instinct state. The move did not fail in depicting the level of power Goku has been able to accomplish. It demonstrated a perfect synchronization of technique and divine ability. The scene was already a fan-favorite moment among manga fans. Toei Animation did justice to this scene with exceptional animation. The visual presentation featured fluid choreography during the fight. These production choices made it one of the best moments in the anime's history. The battle remains a benchmark for high-stakes shonen combat.

Legacy of the Tournament of Power

Jiren was the primary opponent Goku faced in this episode. However, he was not the only powerful opponent Goku and the others had to fight. The Tournament of Power introduced many complex characters from different universes. The introduction of Ultra Instinct changed the power scaling of the series. It showed that mortal beings could access divine states. This development opened up new possibilities for future storylines. The battle against Kefla stands out as a peak moment in this arc. It proved that strategy and skill could overcome raw power. The episode continues to be discussed by fans and critics alike.