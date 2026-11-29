The Italian distance runner didn’t plan on competing in Division I cross-country, but his journey has shaped him into a determined competitor, one whose perseverance extends beyond the track.

Francesco Candiani woke up in Telese Terme, Italy, on Oct. 15, 2023, cold and nervous. He spent weeks preparing for the national under 23 half-marathon championship, and for the first time, the then-19-year old was anxious before a race.

An hour and nine minutes later, he owned the title. Candiani didn’t even know he placed first until he received a call telling him that he had won gold. Three years later, he completed his third season on Temple’s cross-country team and has gone from international newcomer to a leader on the track.

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“Running for me means a lot because it built my character,” Candiani said. “The person I am right now and how I act, I think was forged through running every day for years. ” Candiani was restless as a kid. The 22-year-old Milan native grew up playing basketball, soccer, and rowing.