GoGo SqueeZ Launches New Sour Candy Treats: SlymeZ

GoGo SqueeZ has added a new lineup of flavors to their squeezable treats. They now have several sour candy flavors called SlymeZ. These new treats are made with real fruit, have no sugar added, and no artificial flavors.

GoGo SqueeZ introduces SlymeZ, a new sweet and sour fruit snack with a gel-like texture, made with real fruit, no sugar added, and no artificial flavors.

SlymeZ pouches are resealable, shelf-stable, and perfect for on-the-go snacking. SlymeZ offers three exciting new flavors: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, and Green Apple. Tired of plain snacks? Try all the bold, tangy flavors with no added sugar, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

GoGo SqueeZ SlymeZ is not just for kids - it's for everyone! For more details and to try SlymeZ, don't miss the month





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Food Snack Treats Sour Candy Gogo Squeez Slymez

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